Interesting! ‘Simple’ or ‘Big-Fat’, check out what kind of wedding Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani opt for

Lovebirds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra who shared the screen space in Shershaah are gearing up for an upcoming project together

MUMBAI : Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding is the most talked about topic of the town. Though they did not confirm their relationship it was Shahid Kapoor who hinted at their wedding coming up by the end of the year. However, it will be interesting to see whether the couple would opt for a simple or big fat wedding.

Also Read: Revealed! This is how Sidharth Malhotra bagged the role in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force

A source tells us that Kiara Advani wants a big-fat-Indian Bollywood-style wedding while Sidharth Malhotra wants the opposite. The Shershah actor believes that a wedding is an intimate affair and it should be celebrated with near and dear ones. Now it remains to be seen if Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are able to come to a middle ground over this.

Kiara Advani who hails from a business family is related to Ashok Kumar. Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, belongs to a family who has served in the Merchant Navy.

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra says 'sex without pyaar is nothing'

On the work front, Kiara has successfully made a place for herself in the industry with films like Good Newwz, JugJugg Jeeyo and more while Sidharth Malhotra who started off with Student of The Year appeared in many films like Jabariya Jodi, Baar Baar Dekho, Kapoor & Sons and more. Both the stars together appeared in Shershaah. The film was a superhit and fans simply loved their chemistry.

Credit: BollywoodLife

Bollywood movies Kiara Advani Sidharth Malhotra Shershaah wedding rumors Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Mission Majnu TellyChakkar
