INTERESTING! Social Media Posts that will give you Sneak Peak in Raveena Tandon's beautiful Mumbai House

MUMBAI : Bollywood celebrities have always been influential in their fan's life. Making us inspired with their workout or yoga videos, style statement and all the hard work they do. Celebrity's luxurious house is one of those elements which fascinate us, and some have dreamed of living in it. Fans are always keen to get a little sneak peek of their favourite Bollywood celebrity's house. Though they never get to see anything perfectly, fans have found a way to see their home which is through their social media posts.

Today TellyChakkar is going to give you a sneak peek of Actress Raveena Tandon's house. Raveena Tandon is very much active on her social media and she has uploaded many videos and pictures on her various social media accounts which she clicked in her House. The architectural theme of the actress's house is inspired by different styles such as Moroccan, European, French and South Indian.

As per the Filmfare report, the actress's house is full of vibrant colours which makes everything in her home stand out differently and unique. She has a big chandelier hanging above her dining table and also a big wall featuring all the magazine covers she ever featured in.

Besides the big chandelier in her dining hall, the dining table is inspired by European style and there is a wall that has dark green square panels and wooden flooring.

Her kitchen has a subtle hue. As we can see her whole house is covered with sheer curtains in muted tones and the bedroom has all things cosy.

Talking about Raveena Tandon's upcoming projects, we'll see her in KGF Chapter 2 along with Yash and Sanjay Dutt. This south Indian film is written and directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films. This film has already made a hype with the teaser and people are eagerly waiting for the film to release. Raveena is going to play the character of Ramika Sen who is Prime Minister Of India in the film.

Talking about her co-star Yash, in an interview Raveena revealed that he is a gem of a person, she had shared several heartfelt posts for Yash. in that same interview, Raveena revealed something about her character saying interesting and different role. The character, Ramika Sen, is quite complex but very powerful and has got shades of grey.

