Interesting! Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, and Inaaya Visit Melbourne Cricket Ground, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's 'Favorite Place' on Birth Anniversary

MUMBAI: Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, fondly known as Tiger Pataudi, was a cricketing icon and a beloved figure in the sports world. On his birth anniversary, his daughter Soha Ali Khan, accompanied by husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, visited The Melbourne Cricket Ground, a place that held special significance in the legendary cricketer's heart.

Sharing the touching tribute on her Instagram, Soha posted pictures of their visit to the iconic cricket ground, capturing the essence of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's love for the sport. In the caption, she expressed that it felt fitting to remember and celebrate her father on his birthday by revisiting one of his favourite places to play.

Detailing his remarkable achievements at The Melbourne Cricket Ground, Soha mentioned that her father had scored several test centuries at the venue, including a notable 75 in 1967-68. She highlighted the incredible feat of playing an innings with "one leg and one eye," showcasing Tiger Pataudi's resilience and determination on the cricket field.

The Instagram post included heartwarming pictures of Soha, Kunal, and Inaaya at the cricket ground, capturing the family's tribute to Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Additionally, an unseen throwback picture featured a young Soha with her father, adding a nostalgic touch to the heartfelt tribute.

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, who became the captain of the Indian cricket team at the age of 21, left an indelible mark on the cricketing world. His marriage to actress Sharmila Tagore resulted in three children: Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, and Saba Ali Khan. Mansoor's legacy includes numerous accolades, such as the Arjuna Award, Padma Shri, and CK Nayadu Award, recognizing his exceptional contributions to Indian cricket.

