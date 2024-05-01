Interesting! Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, and Inaaya Visit Melbourne Cricket Ground, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's 'Favorite Place' on Birth Anniversary

On the birth anniversary of legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Soha Ali Khan, along with husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya, paid a heartfelt tribute by visiting The Melbourne Cricket Ground, one of his cherished playing grounds.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 01/05/2024 - 21:16
movie_image: 
Soha

MUMBAI: Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, fondly known as Tiger Pataudi, was a cricketing icon and a beloved figure in the sports world. On his birth anniversary, his daughter Soha Ali Khan, accompanied by husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, visited The Melbourne Cricket Ground, a place that held special significance in the legendary cricketer's heart.

Sharing the touching tribute on her Instagram, Soha posted pictures of their visit to the iconic cricket ground, capturing the essence of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's love for the sport. In the caption, she expressed that it felt fitting to remember and celebrate her father on his birthday by revisiting one of his favourite places to play.

Also Read:Aww! Check out the cutest picture posted by Kunal Khemu to wish wife Soha Ali Khan on her birthday

Detailing his remarkable achievements at The Melbourne Cricket Ground, Soha mentioned that her father had scored several test centuries at the venue, including a notable 75 in 1967-68. She highlighted the incredible feat of playing an innings with "one leg and one eye," showcasing Tiger Pataudi's resilience and determination on the cricket field.

The Instagram post included heartwarming pictures of Soha, Kunal, and Inaaya at the cricket ground, capturing the family's tribute to Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Additionally, an unseen throwback picture featured a young Soha with her father, adding a nostalgic touch to the heartfelt tribute.

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, who became the captain of the Indian cricket team at the age of 21, left an indelible mark on the cricketing world. His marriage to actress Sharmila Tagore resulted in three children: Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, and Saba Ali Khan. Mansoor's legacy includes numerous accolades, such as the Arjuna Award, Padma Shri, and CK Nayadu Award, recognizing his exceptional contributions to Indian cricket.

Also Read: OMG! Kunal Khemu and Soha Ali Khan experience horrific incident

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: Pinkvilla 

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi Soha Ali Khan Kunal Kemmu Inaaya Naumi Kemmu Melbourne Cricket Ground birth anniversary Cricket Tribute Iconic Venue Cricketing Legacy Resilience Family Visit Heartfelt Memories Cricket icon TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 01/05/2024 - 21:16

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka: OMG! Jay's mother and Reyansh join hands to separate Jay and Aaradhna
MUMBAI: Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’ has...
Wow! Rohit Shetty Discloses Singham's Fast-Paced Shoot: Completed in Less Than Five Months with 20-Hour Workdays
MUMBAI: Renowned filmmaker Rohit Shetty opens up about the behind-the-scenes dynamics of the blockbuster film Singham,...
Must Read! Deepika Padukone's Parents' Condition Before Modelling: Finish Graduation; Here's Why It Couldn't Happen
MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone, the accomplished actor and daughter of badminton icon Prakash Padukone, once shared an...
Interesting! Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, and Inaaya Visit Melbourne Cricket Ground, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's 'Favorite Place' on Birth Anniversary
MUMBAI: Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, fondly known as Tiger Pataudi, was a cricketing icon and a beloved figure in the...
Adorable! Ranbir Kapoor Carries Daughter Raha in His Arms as Alia Bhatt and Family Return from New Year Vacation
MUMBAI: The endearing couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, made a stylish return to Mumbai after enjoying a blissful...
Bigg Boss Season 17: What! Ankita Lokhande evicted Abhishek Kumar but here’s an interesting video that has surfaced against the actress, deets inside
MUMBAI: There is always something happening in the Bigg Boss house, be it a conflict, a fight or drama while the show...
Recent Stories
Rohit
Wow! Rohit Shetty Discloses Singham's Fast-Paced Shoot: Completed in Less Than Five Months with 20-Hour Workdays
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rohit
Wow! Rohit Shetty Discloses Singham's Fast-Paced Shoot: Completed in Less Than Five Months with 20-Hour Workdays
Deepika
Must Read! Deepika Padukone's Parents' Condition Before Modelling: Finish Graduation; Here's Why It Couldn't Happen
Ranbir
Adorable! Ranbir Kapoor Carries Daughter Raha in His Arms as Alia Bhatt and Family Return from New Year Vacation
Malaika
OMG! Malaika Arora gives befitting reply to people shaming her for her alleged break-up with Arjun Kapoor
Gauri
What! When Gauri Khan broke up with Shah Rukh Khan for THIS reason; here is how they patched up
Ananya
Kya Baat Hai!Ananya Panday shares some stunning pictures of her London Vacay in her late ‘New Year’ post