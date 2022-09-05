Interesting! Sonakshi Sinha is rumoured to have a secret engagement as the Dabangg actress flaunts a ring in her recent post

Sonakshi Sinha will soon mark her digital debut with ‘Dahaad’ and has Double XL in the pipeline co-starring Zaheer Iqbal and Huma Qureshi
MUMBAI: Sonakshi Sinha’s fans are in a huge dilemma as to whether the Dabangg actress secretly got engaged. Well, the actress’ recent Instagram post flaunting a huge ring is creating a stir among her fans.

The actress took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of photos, in which she can be seen standing next to a man. It also features Sonakshi flaunting a big ring on her finger. Before you jump to any conclusion, let us tell you that the actress' social media posts are nothing but a brand endorsement.

No, Sonakshi Sinha hasn't got engaged to her rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal. The posts that the actress shared on her Instagram handle are promotional. While sharing the photos on her IG handle, Sonakshi wrote, "BIG day for me!!! One of my biggest dreams is coming truuuue and i cant wait to share it with YOUUUU Cant believe it was SO EZI!!!! (sic)."

Meanwhile, in the recent past, Zaheer Iqbal denied dating rumours with Sonakshi Sinha. On the professional front, Sonakshi Sinha will be making her OTT debut with Dahaad. The actress will also be seen in Double XL with Zaheer Iqbal and Huma Qureshi.

