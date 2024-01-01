Interesting! Star Kids Shine in Bollywood: Suhana Khan, Rajveer Deol, and Others Carry Forward Family Legacy in 2023

A new wave of star kids will step into Bollywood in 2023, making impactful debuts alongside their iconic family members.
Suhana Khan

MUMBAI : The year 2023 witnessed a dynamic influx of star kids making their mark in Bollywood, carving a niche for themselves alongside their illustrious family members. As iconic Bollywood personalities passed the baton to the next generation, the industry saw a fresh wave of talent in various films and projects.

Suhana Khan's Digital Debut:

At 23, Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, stepped into the entertainment industry, not only making waves with her digital debut but also gaining accolades for her performance in a Netflix original directed by Zoya Akhtar. While she is yet to grace the silver screen, Suhana's impact is already felt, with colleagues praising her acting prowess on social media.

Rajveer Deol's Acting Debut:

Sunny Deol's younger son, Rajveer Deol, made his acting debut in the romantic film "Dono." The debut happened concurrently with his father delivering a major commercial hit with "Gadar 2." The Deol family celebrated a special year, with Dharmendra making noteworthy appearances in films and web series.

Salman Khan's Niece Alizeh Agnihotri:

Salman Khan, known for promoting family members, introduced his niece Alizeh Agnihotri to the industry with the film "Farrey." Despite the film not meeting certain expectations, Salman's support for Alizeh was evident on social media. Alizeh, daughter of Alvira Khan and Atul Agnihotri, expressed the uniqueness of her debut, delving into the intricate world of academic deception.

Khushi Kapoor's Entry:

Joining the League of Star Kids in 2023 is Khushi Kapoor, daughter of Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi. She played the character Betty in "The Archies," marking her entry into the industry. Meanwhile, her sister Janhvi Kapoor continued to shine in Nitesh Tiwari's "Bawaal."

Bachchan Family's Legacy:

The Bachchan family displayed its multi-generational talent as Jaya Bachchan portrayed a dominating matriarch in "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani," earning acclaim for her performance. Agastya Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, made his acting debut in "The Archies," showcasing his impressive skills in dancing and acting.

Aasmaan Bhardwaj and Avnish Barjatya:

Vishal Bhardwaj's son Aasmaan Bhardwaj and Sooraj Barjatya's son Avnish Barjatya ventured into the industry, making impactful debuts. Aasmaan directed the thriller web series "Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley" and the OTT film "Khufiya," while Avnish marked his directorial debut with "Dono."

Upcoming Debuts:

The anticipation for 2024 grows with Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan preparing to showcase their talents. As Sanjay Kapoor embraces his second innings, his daughter Shanaya Kapoor works on her debut film after a previous project faced shelving.

In conclusion, 2023 emerges as a landmark year where the next generation of Bollywood stars steps confidently onto the cinematic stage, continuing the rich legacy of their iconic families.

