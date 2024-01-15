Interesting! Star Kids Who Found Love Beyond Bollywood: A Glimpse into Celebrity Offscreen Marriages

From Ira Khan's recent wedding to Nupur Shikhare to Sonam Kapoor's union with Anand Ahuja, explore the diverse love tales that transcend the boundaries of the film industry.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/15/2024 - 21:48
movie_image: 
Ira

MUMBAI: A new trend is emerging in Bollywood as star kids are breaking the traditional mould and choosing life partners from outside the film industry. The recent wedding of Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, to fitness instructor Nupur Shikhare has further highlighted this shift. Here's a glimpse into the love stories of seven star kids who found their life partners beyond the glamour of Bollywood:

1. Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare (2024): Aamir Khan's daughter Ira tied the knot with fitness instructor Nupur Shikhare, showcasing their love through a grand Indian wedding in Udaipur. The couple received blessings from Bollywood stalwarts at their star-studded reception.

2. Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja (2018): Sonam Kapoor, the daughter of Anil Kapoor, broke hearts when she married Delhi-based entrepreneur Anand Ahuja in a modern-day fairytale wedding. The couple welcomed their son, Vayu, in 2022.

3. Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput (2015): Shahid Kapoor's marriage to Mira Rajput was arranged by their families. Mira, hailing from a Delhi-based business family, brought a fresh perspective to Bollywood's heartthrob. The couple has two children, Misha and Zain.

Also Read: Big Bollywood weddings that we can expect in 2023

4. Esha Deol-Bharat Takhtani (2012): Esha Deol, daughter of Dharmendra and Hema Malini, found love in Mumbai-based businessman Bharat Takhtani. The couple tied the knot at Mumbai's Iskcon Temple and are parents to Radhya and Miraya.

5. Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya (2023): Sunny Deol's son, Karan Deol, married Drisha Acharya in June 2023. The childhood friends turned life partners had been dating for over six years.

6. Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul (2023): Actor Athiya Shetty, daughter of Suniel Shetty, exchanged vows with cricketer KL Rahul at their family holiday home in Khandala, Maharashtra, in January 2023.

7. Vivek Oberoi-Priyanka Alva (2010): Vivek Oberoi, son of veteran actor Suresh Oberoi, surprised fans with his wedding to Priyanka Alva. The wedding took place in Bengaluru in 2010, and the couple shares two children, Vivaan and Ameyaa.

These unions showcase that love knows no bounds, transcending the glitter of Bollywood to embrace connections beyond the film industry.

Also Read: WOW! Bollywood celebrities who got married in their house

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: Hindustan Times 

    
 

star kids Bollywood Celebrity Marriages Ira Khan Sonam Kapoor Shahid Kapoor Esha Deol Karan Deol Athiya Shetty Vivek Oberoi Entertainment TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/15/2024 - 21:48

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! Vedang Raina Set to Share Screen with Alia Bhatt in Vasan Bala's Jigra? Actor's Response Revealed!
MUMBAI: In a recent conversation with Indian Express, Vedang Raina responded to inquiries about his involvement in...
Fascinating! Ruchi Narain's Behind-the-Scenes Drama on 'Karmma Calling': Shouting and Laughter Challenges
MUMBAI: Directing a series can bring its own set of challenges, and director Ruchi Narain candidly shares one such...
Interesting! Star Kids Who Found Love Beyond Bollywood: A Glimpse into Celebrity Offscreen Marriages
MUMBAI: A new trend is emerging in Bollywood as star kids are breaking the traditional mould and choosing life partners...
Wow! Shilpa Shetty's Transformative Journey for "Indian Police Force" Unveiled
MUMBAI: In a significant development, Shilpa Shetty is set to make her mark in Rohit Shetty's cop universe with the...
Wow! Lara Dutta to be a part of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, Bobby Deol approached for the film as well
MUMBAI: As per sources, it was previously informed that film Ramayana will go on floors in March 2024 with Ranbir as...
Exclusive! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani fame Tota Roy Chowdhury on parameter before choosing a character says, he would like to know if “the director is making a movie to pay his EMIs or to put across a story”
MUMBAI: Indian actor Tota Roy Chowdhury works majorly in Bengali and Hindi cinema. The actor has also showed his skills...
Recent Stories
Vedang
Must Read! Vedang Raina Set to Share Screen with Alia Bhatt in Vasan Bala's Jigra? Actor's Response Revealed!
Latest Video
Related Stories
Vedang
Must Read! Vedang Raina Set to Share Screen with Alia Bhatt in Vasan Bala's Jigra? Actor's Response Revealed!
Lara
Wow! Lara Dutta to be a part of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, Bobby Deol approached for the film as well
Tota
Exclusive! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani fame Tota Roy Chowdhury on parameter before choosing a character says, he would like to know if “the director is making a movie to pay his EMIs or to put across a story”
Prabhas
Must Read! “Finally Prabhas in his Darling avatar” netizens praises the first look and poster of the movie Raja Saab
Jaya
Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Reception: Lol! Jaya Bachchan reacts to paparazzi telling her where to look while posing
Sonu Sood
OMG! Sonu Sood reacts to passenger assaulting pilot on Indigo airline, “people continue to behave in such unruly ways”