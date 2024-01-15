Interesting! Star Kids Who Found Love Beyond Bollywood: A Glimpse into Celebrity Offscreen Marriages

MUMBAI: A new trend is emerging in Bollywood as star kids are breaking the traditional mould and choosing life partners from outside the film industry. The recent wedding of Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, to fitness instructor Nupur Shikhare has further highlighted this shift. Here's a glimpse into the love stories of seven star kids who found their life partners beyond the glamour of Bollywood:

1. Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare (2024): Aamir Khan's daughter Ira tied the knot with fitness instructor Nupur Shikhare, showcasing their love through a grand Indian wedding in Udaipur. The couple received blessings from Bollywood stalwarts at their star-studded reception.

2. Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja (2018): Sonam Kapoor, the daughter of Anil Kapoor, broke hearts when she married Delhi-based entrepreneur Anand Ahuja in a modern-day fairytale wedding. The couple welcomed their son, Vayu, in 2022.

3. Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput (2015): Shahid Kapoor's marriage to Mira Rajput was arranged by their families. Mira, hailing from a Delhi-based business family, brought a fresh perspective to Bollywood's heartthrob. The couple has two children, Misha and Zain.

Also Read: Big Bollywood weddings that we can expect in 2023

4. Esha Deol-Bharat Takhtani (2012): Esha Deol, daughter of Dharmendra and Hema Malini, found love in Mumbai-based businessman Bharat Takhtani. The couple tied the knot at Mumbai's Iskcon Temple and are parents to Radhya and Miraya.

5. Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya (2023): Sunny Deol's son, Karan Deol, married Drisha Acharya in June 2023. The childhood friends turned life partners had been dating for over six years.

6. Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul (2023): Actor Athiya Shetty, daughter of Suniel Shetty, exchanged vows with cricketer KL Rahul at their family holiday home in Khandala, Maharashtra, in January 2023.

7. Vivek Oberoi-Priyanka Alva (2010): Vivek Oberoi, son of veteran actor Suresh Oberoi, surprised fans with his wedding to Priyanka Alva. The wedding took place in Bengaluru in 2010, and the couple shares two children, Vivaan and Ameyaa.

These unions showcase that love knows no bounds, transcending the glitter of Bollywood to embrace connections beyond the film industry.

Also Read: WOW! Bollywood celebrities who got married in their house

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: Hindustan Times



