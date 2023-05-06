Interesting! Star kids who look like they are Bollywood ready

MUMBAI: Star kids like Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, and many more are all set to make their Bollywood debut soon. Moviegoers always look forward to watching star kids as they take the legacy of their family forward.



But, then some other star kids are very young, but they look Bollywood-ready. Check out the list below…



Nysa Devgan

Nysa Devgan has to be on the list at the top. From parties to public events, she has been grabbing everyone’s attention. She is the daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol, and we won’t be surprised if soon the 19-year-old decides to enter Bollywood.



Rasha Thadani

There have been reports that Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani will be making her Bollywood debut soon. But, there’s no confirmation about it. However, she clearly looks Bollywood-ready.



Aarav Kumar

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's son Aarav is a handsome 20-year-old boy. He grabs everyone’s attention on social media and also whenever he is spotted with his family in the city.



Yashvardan Ahuja

While Govinda’s daughter Tina couldn’t make a strong mark in Bollywood, now all eyes are on his son Yashvardan Ahuja. He is quite good-looking and also a great dancer. So, let’s wait for his Bollywood debut.



Which star kid would you like to watch in a Bollywood movie soon? Let us know in the comments below…



