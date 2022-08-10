Interesting! Sudhanshu Pandey praises Priyanka Chopra Jonas on her recent comments on the film industry, says “They can expose the kind of pressure and bullying that happens in Bollywood”

She said that she was cornered and the groupism was a hindrance to getting good work here. Now Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu has lauded the actress and agreed with her statements about the film industry.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 04/24/2023 - 09:32
movie_image: 
Sudhanshu Pandey

MUMBAI: Sudhanshu Pandey has now become a household name and everyone loves him as Vanraj Shah on Anupamaa. He has a mixed character full of emotions and is very unpredictable in every situation. Sudhanshu has also been part of many films before like Khiladi 420', 'Singh Is Kinng', 'Singham', 'Murder 2', among others.

Also Read- Sudhanshu Pandey misses THESE old special days; check out video

Recently actress Priyanka Chopra had opened up about how she left Bollywood behind and made her career in Hollywood. She said that she was cornered and the groupism was a hindrance to getting good work here. Now Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu has lauded the actress and agreed with her statements about the film industry.

Talking to an entertainment portal he said, “I think especially actors such as Priyanka Chopra and A.R. Rahman, who have both achieved big on the international platform, can speak up about Bollywood. They can expose the kind of pressure and bullying that happens in Bollywood, it is definitely very encouraging and people like them can really make a difference. I am hoping that people like them speak up more.”

Also Read- WOW! Apart from acting, here's Sudhanshu Pandey's AMAZING talent

Shudhanshu further added, “This could lead to a different environment, a change in environment. And obviously, it could be very reassuring for the youngsters, who come here and get locked out, because there are certain people in the industry who don’t let anybody in from outside. I think breaking the shackles is very important and letting more talent from across the country into the industry is essential.” 

Speaking of entering the film industry Sudhanshu added, “Like I said, obviously getting a break in Bollywood is extremely tough and it’s almost next to impossible because outsiders are not really welcomed the way they should be in our industry. It becomes a difficult task for them and I think sustaining a career is even more difficult because once you achieve success, maintaining it becomes a bigger task, than achieving it.”

Sudhanshu has also been part of daily soaps like 'Kanyadaan', ‘Ye Meri Life Hai’, ‘Siyaasat’, and many more. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Credit-Koimoi

Sudhanshu Pandey Priyanka Chopra Jonas Anupamaa Rupali Ganguly Vanraj Rajan Shahi Don Singh is King Mary Kom Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 04/24/2023 - 09:32

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa: Woah! Audience to witness major changes after the leap
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Kundali Bhagya: Woah! Palki’s entry into the Luthra House to start another interesting story
MUMBAI:Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Must Read! Budget vs Box office collection: Here’s an analysis of Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad
MUMBAI:There’s no doubt that Kangana Ranaut is one of the best actresses we have in Indian cinema. But, unfortunately,...
Wagle Ki Duniya: Curious! Rajesh is ready to help a person with financial trouble, unaware of the truth
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Wow! Aashika Bhatia opens up on doing Katron ke Khiladi and Bigg boss 17
MUMBAI: Aashika Bhatia is a well known actress of television and she has been around for more than a decade.She is an...
Dhruv Tara: Major Revelation! Dhruv FINALLY knows the truth
MUMBAI: Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Recent Stories
Must Read! Budget vs Box office collection: Here’s an analysis of Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad
Must Read! Budget vs Box office collection: Here’s an analysis of Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad
Latest Video
Related Stories
Must Read! Budget vs Box office collection: Here’s an analysis of Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad
Must Read! Budget vs Box office collection: Here’s an analysis of Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Must Read! Top 5 highest-grossing films of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Ponniyin Selvan 2
Exciting! Upcoming Hindi movies and web series this week: Ponniyin Selvan 2, Citadel and more
Sonam
'I find saris most comfortable to wear in Indian heat,' says Sonam Kapoor
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon is excited about digging poha, jalebis ahead of Indore visit
Big B
Big B requests Twitter to return his blue tick; says, 'Haath toh jor liye rahe hum'