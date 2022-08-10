Interesting! Sudhanshu Pandey praises Priyanka Chopra Jonas on her recent comments on the film industry, says “They can expose the kind of pressure and bullying that happens in Bollywood”

MUMBAI: Sudhanshu Pandey has now become a household name and everyone loves him as Vanraj Shah on Anupamaa. He has a mixed character full of emotions and is very unpredictable in every situation. Sudhanshu has also been part of many films before like Khiladi 420', 'Singh Is Kinng', 'Singham', 'Murder 2', among others.

Also Read- Sudhanshu Pandey misses THESE old special days; check out video

Recently actress Priyanka Chopra had opened up about how she left Bollywood behind and made her career in Hollywood. She said that she was cornered and the groupism was a hindrance to getting good work here. Now Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu has lauded the actress and agreed with her statements about the film industry.

Talking to an entertainment portal he said, “I think especially actors such as Priyanka Chopra and A.R. Rahman, who have both achieved big on the international platform, can speak up about Bollywood. They can expose the kind of pressure and bullying that happens in Bollywood, it is definitely very encouraging and people like them can really make a difference. I am hoping that people like them speak up more.”

Also Read- WOW! Apart from acting, here's Sudhanshu Pandey's AMAZING talent

Shudhanshu further added, “This could lead to a different environment, a change in environment. And obviously, it could be very reassuring for the youngsters, who come here and get locked out, because there are certain people in the industry who don’t let anybody in from outside. I think breaking the shackles is very important and letting more talent from across the country into the industry is essential.”

Speaking of entering the film industry Sudhanshu added, “Like I said, obviously getting a break in Bollywood is extremely tough and it’s almost next to impossible because outsiders are not really welcomed the way they should be in our industry. It becomes a difficult task for them and I think sustaining a career is even more difficult because once you achieve success, maintaining it becomes a bigger task, than achieving it.”

Sudhanshu has also been part of daily soaps like 'Kanyadaan', ‘Ye Meri Life Hai’, ‘Siyaasat’, and many more.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-Koimoi