INTERESTING: Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and others shower praises for Shanaya Kapoor and the REASON is…

MUMBAI: Shanaya will be making her big-screen debut in an upcoming film along with Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya Lalwani.

Previously she has worked as an assistant director on the sets of ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’, which starred her cousin Janhavi Kapoor in the lead. Apart from her professional life, she enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handles. She is often seen sharing happy snippets and moments from her everyday life. Having said that, the diva recently dropped a bundle of selfies.

Minutes after she posted the pictures. Fans and well-wishers showered the post with lots of love and adoring comments. Among them, her bestie Suhana Khan and cousin Janhvi Kapoor also acknowledged the post by dropping heartfelt comments. While Suhana wrote, ‘Wow’, Janhvi dropped in a fire emoticon.

CREDIT: TOI