INTERESTING: Suniel Shetty RESPONDS to daughter Athiya’s wedding with cricketer KL Rahul; says, “It is for them to decide what they want to do.”

MUMBAI: One more couple from the industry is all set to get married and it's Suniel Shetty's beloved daughter Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul.

It was reported that KL Rahul and Athiya are madly in love with each other and are ready to take one step ahead inter the relationship. Athiya and KL Rahul are one of the cutest couples and their PDA often sends their fans into a meltdown.

Recently, we reported that a source informed that Suniel Shetty is damn emotional about daughter Athiya's wedding. It is the first wedding in the Shetty family after a long time and he wants everything to be just perfect like every father. He has already begun the preparation for the winter wedding that is in December. Suniel Shetty has booked the best of hotels, caterers, and designers for his daughter's wedding.

In an interview with ETimes, Athiya's father and Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty spoke about his daughter’s wedding rumours. He said, “She is my daughter, she will get married sometime. I would want my son to also get married, the sooner the better. It's their choice. As far as KL Rahul is concerned, I love the boy. And it is for them to decide what they want to do, because times have changed. Beti aur beta dono hi responsible hai (My daughter and son are both responsible people). I would like them to take the decision. My blessings are always there for them.”

