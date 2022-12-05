INTERESTING: Suniel Shetty RESPONDS to daughter Athiya’s wedding with cricketer KL Rahul; says, “It is for them to decide what they want to do.”

It was reported that KL Rahul and Athiya are madly in love with each other and are ready to take one step ahead inter the relationship. Athiya and KL Rahul are one of the cutest couples and their PDA often sends their fans into a meltdown.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 13:06
movie_image: 
INTERESTING: Suniel Shetty RESPONDS to daughter Athiya’s wedding with cricketer KL Rahul; says, “It is for them to decide what t

MUMBAI: One more couple from the industry is all set to get married and it's Suniel Shetty's beloved daughter Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul.

Also Read:Interesting! Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty clears the air about moving into the new house with KL Rahul

It was reported that KL Rahul and Athiya are madly in love with each other and are ready to take one step ahead inter the relationship. Athiya and KL Rahul are one of the cutest couples and their PDA often sends their fans into a meltdown.

Recently, we reported that a source informed that Suniel Shetty is damn emotional about daughter Athiya's wedding. It is the first wedding in the Shetty family after a long time and he wants everything to be just perfect like every father. He has already begun the preparation for the winter wedding that is in December. Suniel Shetty has booked the best of hotels, caterers, and designers for his daughter's wedding.

In an interview with ETimes, Athiya's father and Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty spoke about his daughter’s wedding rumours. He said, “She is my daughter, she will get married sometime. I would want my son to also get married, the sooner the better. It's their choice. As far as KL Rahul is concerned, I love the boy. And it is for them to decide what they want to do, because times have changed. Beti aur beta dono hi responsible hai (My daughter and son are both responsible people). I would like them to take the decision. My blessings are always there for them.”

Also Read: Finally! Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty clears the air about sister Athiya Shetty’s wedding rumours to KL Rahul

Keep reading this space for more information.

CREDIT: Bollywood Life

Suniel Shetty Athiya Shetty cricketer KL Rahul PDA emotional wedding Shetty family rumours married TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 13:06

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kiara Advani feels surreal to meet her dance guru Marzi Pestonji on the sets of COLORS’ ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’
MUMBAI: COLORS’ ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’ has welcomed a myriad of brilliant dancers who have impressed all of us with...
Wow! ' Guddu aa rahe hain' says Ali Fazal as he begins is journey of Mirzapur season 3
MUMBAI: Mirzapur is no doubt one of the most loved and most watched web series in the digital space. The show is loved...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 : Exclusive! Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui to be a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT ?
MUMBAI: Last year, the makers of Bigg Boss came up with a new concept where they began Bigg Boss OTT which streamed on...
What! Anupamaa got Secretly married already ?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly-world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored...
Must read! Let us know in detail about Ravi Teja's wife, Kalyani Teja
MUMBAI: Actor Ravi Teja is no doubt one of the popular actors coming from the south industry, we have seen some amazing...
BREAKING! Pandya Store burns down to ashes; Gautam and Shiva's efforts go in vain
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Recent Stories
Ravi Teja
Must read! Let us know in detail about Ravi Teja's wife, Kalyani Teja
Latest Video