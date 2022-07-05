Interesting! Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty clears the air about moving into the new house with KL Rahul

Bollywood superstar Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty to soon mark her digital debut
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 05/07/2022 - 10:27
movie_image: 
Interesting! Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty clears the air about moving into the new house with KL Rahul

MUMBAI: There has been buzz that Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul will be tying the knot this year. As per rumours, they have even booked an entire floor in a building that is still under construction in Bandra, where the couple will apparently move in post their wedding.

Also Read: Wedding Blossoms! Suniel Shetty gearing up for daughter Athiya Shetty’s wedding preparations, deets inside

Now talking about the new home at a recent event, Athiya was quoted saying, “I am not moving in with anyone, but my parents! My family and I will be staying in this brand-new home.” Currently, Athiya lives with her parents and brother Ahan at their Altamount Road home in South Mumbai.

When asked about the wedding rumours, she said, “I am not answering any of these questions. I am tired of all this, now I only laugh them off. Let people think whatever they want to.”

Also Read: Finally! Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty clears the air about sister Athiya Shetty’s wedding rumours to KL Rahul

On the work front, Athiya, who made her debut with Hero opposite Sooraj Pancholi in 2015, was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor with Nawazuddin Siddiqui (2019). The actress is excited about her two upcoming projects, one of which might mark her debut in the digital space. She shared, “I am working on two projects currently, and the announcements may happen soon. One is a film that will have a theatrical release, while the other might head to OTT.”

Credit: ETimes

Bollywood Entertainment Athiya Shetty Suniel Shetty KL Rahul Ahan Shetty Wedding Blossoms Hero Motichoor Chaknachoor TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 05/07/2022 - 10:27

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kundali Bhagya: Major Twist! Natasha overhears Preeta, Sameer, and Srishti's conversation; Prithvi learns Preeta's absence from outside the court
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
INTERESTING! Ziddi Dil Maane Na fame Kaveri Priyam opens up on the time she decided to become an actor, her first paycheck and much more
MUMBAI: Popular TV actress Kaveri Priyam is seen in a lead role in Sony SAB's show Ziddi Dil Maane Na.Kaveri is...
Exclusive! Gunjan Bhatia to be seen in Disney Hotstar’s ‘Escaype Live’!
MUMBAI: ‘Escaype Live’, a new addition to the OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar, will be live to entertain the audience...
AUDIENCE VERDICT! Rakhi Dave's character should be TONED down a little bit, the OVERDRAMATIC approach is too much at times in Star Plus' Anupamaa
MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Anupamaa is working wonders ever since the beginning.The show has always been at the top of the...
WHAT! Ram announces the good news of Priya being PREGNANT leaving her shocked in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major track ahead. We have seen how the current...
'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan': Mohan thanks Radha 
MUMBAI: In the Saturday episode of Prateek Sharma's "Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan" we see that Radha is at the bus...
Recent Stories
Disappointment! Ameesha Patel reportedly screamed at Sanjay Dutt at Varun Dhawan’s son’s marriage function, and the reason will
Disappointment! Ameesha Patel reportedly screamed at Sanjay Dutt at Varun Dhawan’s son’s marriage function, and the reason will leave you shattered
Latest Video