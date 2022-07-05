Interesting! Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty clears the air about moving into the new house with KL Rahul

MUMBAI: There has been buzz that Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul will be tying the knot this year. As per rumours, they have even booked an entire floor in a building that is still under construction in Bandra, where the couple will apparently move in post their wedding.

Now talking about the new home at a recent event, Athiya was quoted saying, “I am not moving in with anyone, but my parents! My family and I will be staying in this brand-new home.” Currently, Athiya lives with her parents and brother Ahan at their Altamount Road home in South Mumbai.

When asked about the wedding rumours, she said, “I am not answering any of these questions. I am tired of all this, now I only laugh them off. Let people think whatever they want to.”

On the work front, Athiya, who made her debut with Hero opposite Sooraj Pancholi in 2015, was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor with Nawazuddin Siddiqui (2019). The actress is excited about her two upcoming projects, one of which might mark her debut in the digital space. She shared, “I am working on two projects currently, and the announcements may happen soon. One is a film that will have a theatrical release, while the other might head to OTT.”

