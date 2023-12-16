Interesting! Sunny Singh’s latest movie Risky Romeo shoot wrapped up, check out the deets inside

MUMBAI: Indian Actor Sunny Singh is known for his roles in films like Aakash Vani, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Ujda Chaman and Adipurush. Regardless of the response for the films, the actor has always managed to impress the audience with his acting skills and he has made a special place in the hearts and minds of the audience.

The actor always gives his best and the audience can see the dedication. The actor is active on social media and the fans of the actor always wait for the latest updates from his side. The actor never disappoints in that case as this time, he has once again given a major update regarding his latest project, Risky Romeo.

The actor announced on his Instagram profile that his latest project, Risky Romeo has wrapped up. That’s right, soon we will get to see more updates about the movie’s release date and songs but before that, let’s take a look at the post below:

As we can see in the post, the actor has expressed his feelings for the cast and the makers of the movie, calling everyone his family.

Now talking about the movie, Risky Romeo, which will be based on Neo-Noir Comic tragedy, with some dark humour, outlandish character and witty sense is a film written by Abir Sengupta, who will also be directing the movie along with producing it with his business partner Anushree Mehta under their banner Jaadugar Films in association with Priyanka Mehrotra and Rameshchandra Yadav of PR Motion Pictures.

