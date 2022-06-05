Interesting! Superstar Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Nanda Naveli dons a unique t-shirt with a special message

MUMBAI: Granddaughter of veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and daughter of Shweta Nanda, Navya is known for her engaging presence on social media. From sharing her thoughts on body positivity to making her fans aware of the ongoing social issues, Navya knows how to grab attention by doing it the right way.

Yet again, attracting her follower's attention to one of the most important topics, the star kid posted a new photo on her Instagram that will inspire us all to behave wisely.

Also read: Interesting! Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi are rumoured to be dating, scroll down to know more

Clad in a white T-shirt Navya spotted a happy photo on her social media that has an important message. Yes, you read that right. It's not just her photo, but what's written on the t-shirt that deserves your attention.

Navya's t-shirt says, " क से … ? Consent. Use it. Ask for it "

Also Read: Oops! Navya Nanda’s reaction to Siddhant Chaturvedi’s bare-chested selfie creates a stir on social media

We loved how subtly yet gracefully Navya educated her audience about the importance of 'consent'. We cannot stress enough how important asking for consent is, in any kind of relationship and Navya did a good job by bringing it up to everyone's attention.

Navya is not interested in having a career in the film industry, as of now. However, she was spotted on the sets of Zoya Akhtar's movie, which marks the debut of her brother Agastya Nanda. The film also stars Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan. It is based on the storyline of The Archies comics.

Credit: Times Now



