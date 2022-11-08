Interesting! Sushmita Sen attending Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha screening with ex-beau Rohman Shawl goes viral, netizens’ reactions are unmissable

MUMBAI : A video of former Miss Universe and actress Sushmita Sen with her ex-beau Rohman Shawl attending Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha screening in Mumbai goes viral. The couple were accompanied by her daughters Renee and Alisah.

In the video, Sushmita is seen talking to other guests at the screening while Rohman is seen walking alongside Sushmita's daughters Renee and Alisah. Soon after the video was shared on social media, netizens reacted to Sushmita reuniting with her ex Rohman. The Aarya actress was brutally trolled for her 'baigairati.

"Sushmita sen ka dimagh kharab hogaya hai kabhi lalit kabhi rohman," wrote an Instagram user. "Oh no #lalitmodi," commented a user. "Ajeeb begairti hai," commented yet another Instagram user. "Ajeeb daastaan hai Ye Kaha shuru Kaha khatm," wrote yet another social media user.

Earlier it was reported that renowned businessman Lalit Modi shared a series of photos with Sushmita Sen, announcing that they were in a relationship.

It is known that Sushmita was in a relationship with model Rohman Shawl, whom she met through Instagram in 2018, but broke up with him last year.

As for Laal Singh Chaddha, helmed by Advait Chandan, the Aamir Khan starrer is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in prominent roles.

Credit: DNA