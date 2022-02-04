Interesting! Sussanne Khan likes Hrithik Roshan’s rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad’s social media posts, Scroll down to know more

MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan has been in news for all controversial reasons ever since the Kite actor was snapped exiting an eatery with a ‘mystery’ girl, rumours of him dating Saba Azad spread like wildfire. It’s been a few days since the duo was snapped but rumours around their alleged love affair are getting stronger with each passing day. But the actor duo is yet to confirm or deny the same.

While the news of them dating is yet to be confirmed, looks like, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor’s wife Sussanne Khan has already approved of it. Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan apparently likes his alleged girlfriend, Saba Azad. Well, soon after Saba’s name popped up a few posts were ‘liked’ by Sussanne. A couple of days back, while going to her Insta page, we also happened to see Hrithik’s likes on some of Saba’s Insta posts, which no longer exist.

Hrithik Roshan has apparently, unliked all of Saba’s posts which he had double-tapped in the past. Saba and HR have not started following each other on social media but it looks like HR doesn’t want to miss a single activity by the actress.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan has an interesting line-up of projects. HR will soon be seen alongside Deepika Padukone in War director Siddhart Aanand’s Fighter. He also has Vikram Vedha, Krishh 4, and War 2 in his kitty.

