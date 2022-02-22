Interesting! Take a sneak peek at Deepika Padukone’s sizzling chemistry with Bollywood’s biggies

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone made her debut opposite Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made a name for herself with her prominent film characters. She also manages to be in the headlines for her impressive chemistry with her co-stars namely, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, and Irrfan Khan. The actress will soon be sharing screen space with Prabhas and Hrithik Roshan. Here's looking at Deepika and her stunning chemistry with her fellow actors

Deepika Padukone with Ranveer Singh

The power couple of Bollywood has left the audiences stunned multiple times with their acting prowesses along with their on-screen and off-screen chemistry. They came together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Ram Leela' for the first time, then again for ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and again for 'Padmaavat'. Every frame oozed out fireworks with them onscreen together.

Also Read: Warmth! This is what Deepika Padukone feels about her Pathan co-star, Read to know more

Deepika Padukone with Ranbir Kapoor

Deepika and Ranbir graced the screens for the first time in 'Bachana Ae Haseeno'. The duo went on to create magic on screen with their love stories like 'Yeh Jawaani hai Deewani' and 'Tamasha'. They are in fact known as one of the best-looking pairs of the Indian cinema.

Deepika Padukone with Shah Rukh Khan

Back in 2013, Deepika had landed her dream debut Bollywood film opposite Shahrukh Khan, 'Om Shanti Om' directed by Farah Khan. The duo again joined hands on the screen with 'Happy New Year' and Rohit Shetty's 'Chennai Express'. All their films together are a treat for hundreds of millions of their fans. Everyone now is supremely excited for their fourth outing together in Siddharth Anand's 'Pathan'.

Deepika Padukone with Irrfan Khan

When Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan came together for ‘Piku', it seemed like an unconventional pairing. But when we watched them on screen together, their chemistry made everyone smile ear to ear. They were even fond of each other in real life. In several interviews, Deepika has mentioned him as her "Most favourite person"

Also read: Interesting! Deepika Padukone opens up on what hurts more that physical infidelity in a relationship

Deepika Padukone with Siddhant Chaturvedi

In the recently released film, 'Gehraiyaan' helmed by Shakun Batra, Deepika's fiery chemistry with Siddhant Chaturvedi has become the talk of the town. Both of them gelled together onscreen so well, it was difficult to look them through. Strange to know that they didn’t know each other before this film. But then again, that’s exactly the skill of an actor/performer.

Deepika Padukone with Amitabh Bachchan

Deepika and Big B have always maintained a heartwarming relationship. They both joined hands on the big screen for the first time in Shoojit Sircar's 'Piku' in which they were an absolute delight as a father-daughter duo. The adorable relationship was a treat for all to witness on screen. So much so that Deepika and Mr Bachchan will be seen sharing the screen space once again in ‘The Intern’ and Nag Ashwin's next co-starring Prabhas.

Deepika Padukone with Hrithik Roshan and Prabhas

Apart from the above, Deepika will be seen sharing screen space for the first time with Prabhas and Hrithik Roshan.

Two of the most good-looking and talented superstars coming together is another casting coup that fans can’t control their excitement for. They will be seen donning upon their action avatars in Sidharth Anand's next, 'Fighter'. The audiences have been waiting with bated breath for their on-screen jodi.

The duo will join hands together in Nag Ashwin's next, which is touted as a sci-fi thriller, a pan India offering. Everyone calls it a casting coup, to have got these two massive superstars together for a film. That itself has made this film the biggest.

Credit: India TV