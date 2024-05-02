Interesting! The audience are eagerly waiting for the OTT release of these 2023 movies, check out the list inside

MUMBAI: The audience love fresh content that can connect with them on a deeper level, be it comedy, action or drama. The audience love to watch movies and consume content when it’s relevant and that decides the fate of the project, be it a movie or an OTT series.

This year started with a bang and the audience got to watch a lot of trailers, teasers and announcements. There are times when the audience love to watch their favourite movies all over again when it releases on OTT platforms.

Also read -Shocking! Here's why Arjun Kapoor starrer The Lady Killer was a disaster and went unnoticed

Recently, we got to watch Animal and Sam Bahadur on OTT platforms which were loved by the audiences. However, there is a part of the audience that is still waiting for some movies to be released as they loved it a lot.

That’s right! There are some movies that haven't been released yet on any OTT platforms. The fans have been waiting for some movies that were released last year and yet they are not available on any OTT platform. Check out the list of such movies below:

Gandhi Godse – Ek Yudh

This Rajkumar Santoshi movie featuring Deepal Antani as Mahatma Gandhi and Chinmay Mandlekar as Nathuram Godse was a movie that was much-awaited before it’s theatrical release and after the release it was loved the fans as the topic was something that would put any Indian history lover’s mind into a deep thinking mode. The movie also features Tanisha Santoshi, daughter of the director Rajkumar Santoshi. After being released in theatres on 26th January 2023, the movie has not yet been released on any OTT platform and a lot of people in the audience are waiting for the movie’s release on OTT platform.

The Lady Killer

This 2023 crime thriller film directed by Ajay Bahl, stars Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. The movie was released in theatres on 3rd November 2023. While the movie bombed at the box office, the audience in majority wanted to see how the movie would turn out to be and so they are waiting for the OTT release of the movie.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starring Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was directed by Laxman Utekar and released in theatres on 2nd June 2023 with good reviews. The audience are waiting for this new age rom com movie’s OTT release where they can get to watch a fresh pairing of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan.

Ganapath

While people got to see fresh pairings in other movies, here in Ganapath, the audience got to watch Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff once again after Heropanti. The movie was released on 20th November and had some Tiger Shroff level action in it. The movie also featured Amitabh Bachchan and the audience are waiting for the movie’s OTT release.

The Kerala Story

This movie directed by Sudipto Sen gave Adah Sharma a lot of recognition due to her mind-blowing performance in the movie. The movie was surely a huge hit and was based on true events. Other than Adah Sharma, the movie also features actors like Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, Sonia Balani and Pranay Pachauri amongst others.

Yaariyan 2

Yaariyan was a fantastic movie that introduced us to some amazing talents like Rakul Preet Singh and Himansh Kohli. The story and songs were all loved and the audience expected the same level of quality from Yaariyan 2. The audience loved the story and the performance of actors Divya Khosla Kumar, Warina Hussain, Meezaan Jafri and Pearl V Puri. Coming from the TV industry, the audience got to see Pearl V Puri after a while and he did not disappoint. However, after the theatrical release on 20th October, the audience has been waiting for it’s OTT release but there’s no official release date as of yet.

UT69

UT69 was a movie that was talked about due to the story as it was based on Raj Kundra’s real story of how he spent his 63 days inside India’s most over-crowded jail, Arthur road jail. The movie released on 3rd November and a large number of audiences are still waiting to watch it on the OTT platform.

Zwigato

We have always seen Kapil Sharma in his comedy avatar and he never fails to make us laugh out loud with his jokes. However, things changed when he starred in Zwigato directed by Nandita Das. The story shows the relentless life of a food delivery man and how he makes his ends meet. It was a tribute to all the delivery men who work day and night for us. Along with Kapil Sharma, Shahana Goswami stars in the movie that was released on 17th March. The audience are eagerly waiting to watch it on the OTT platform but there’s no official announcement of it yet.

Also read - The Kerala Story movie review: Adah Sharma gives her career's best performance in this movie which has some hard-hitting moments

There are times when movies might not work so well in theatres but will work really well on OTT platforms. Regardless of how these above given movies performed, the audience are eagerly waiting for them to release on OTT platforms

Which movie are you waiting for the most? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.