INTERESTING: The Dangal movie fame Sanya Malhotra turns vegetarian

Sanya feels being environmentally conscious and aware is an extremely crucial part of our lives. She gives a priority to the environment.

Actor Sanya Malhotra, who has turned vegetarian, admits she is falling in love with all things greens and is loving it. “I wanted to become a vegetarian for a very long time. This year, it all happened very organically. Also, because of the second lockdown amid the pandemic,” Malhotra confesses.

The second lockdown made her take many good decission for her health, “Since I was alone in Mumbai, it gave me a lot of time to experiment in the kitchen and make good vegetarian and vegan stuff for myself to eat. During all that, I found a lot of substitutes for meat and eggs and dairy that I was used to eating. In fact, now, I’m actually enjoying eating all the substitutes.”

She has received a lot of fame to do some great projects which included Ludo, Shakuntala Devi (both 2020), and Pagglait (2021).

“I can see a lot of difference (after the decision). I have a lot of energy during the day, and just feel lighter, as opposed to the times when I used to eat non-vegetarian food. Now, I’m hoping that I’ll find a substitute for dahi (curd) soon so that I can turn vegan also. Because I love my dahi with my dal chawal,” she says.

“Being environmentally conscious and aware is an extremely crucial part of our lives, especially right now. In order to maintain the sustainability of the planet, everyone needs to do their bit. I’m taking my baby steps towards being environmentally conscious or aware, and I’d suggest other people to also start today to implement more planet-friendly changes in your life,” says the actress. She has started her work again and is currently busy with Love Hostel.

The talented actress will now be seen with Rajkummar Rao in the Hindi remake of Telugu film HIT, for which she’s excited. “I’ve been his huge fan, and wanted to work with him. I hope the existing fan base will help get the project an initial momentum,” she concludes.

Her fan base is excited to spot her on the big screen.

