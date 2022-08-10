Interesting! From the first silent movie to the first kissing scene on screen; here are some facts about Indian cinema you might not know

Indian cinema has surely come a long way. Not just in India, Indian movies are making a strong mark internationally as well. Today, let’s look at some of the interesting ‘firsts’ that happened in Indian cinema.
MUMBAI:In 2013, 100 years of Indian cinema was celebrated as Raja Harishchandra, a silent film considered to be the first Indian feature film to be released in India. But, even before that, there were some movies that were made in India.

First Indian documentary

In 1899, a film titled The Wrestlers was made by H. S. Bhatavdekar. It showcased a wrestling match that took place at the Hanging Gardens in Bombay (now Mumbai). It was the first Indian documentary and the first film to be directed by an Indian.

First silent feature films

Later, in 1912 and 1913 two silent feature films were made, Shree Pundalik (1912) directed by Dadasaheb Torne, and Raja Harishchandra (1913) directed by Dadasaheb Phalke. The latter starred Dattatraya Damodar Dabke and Anna Salunke in the lead roles.

First Indian sound film

 

The first Indian sound film was Alam Ara which was directed by Ardeshir Irani. It was released in 1931 and starred Master Vithal, Zubeida, and Prithviraj Kapoor.

First kissing scene in an Indian movie

Nowadays we see that mostly every movie at least has one kissing scene, but do you know which was the first Indian film to have a kissing scene? Well, it was the 1933 release Karma. It was a kissing scene between Devika Rani and Himanshu Rai. Interestingly, they were also a real-life couple.

First Indian movie to be nominated at the Oscars

We all are celebrating this year India’s double victory at the Oscars, RRR and The Elephant Whisperers. But, do you know which was the first Indian movie to be nominated at the Oscars? Well, it was Nargis starrer Mother India. It was nominated in the Best International Feature Film category.

Well, from all these above firsts, Indian cinema has surely come a long way…

