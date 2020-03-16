Interesting! These are some of Shah Rukh Khan's wittiest moments

MUMBAI: The upcoming movie of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Pathaan, has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was in the making. It also has Deepika Padukone and John Abraham along with Salman Khan in an extended cameo and is directed by Bang Bang and War director Siddharth Anand. On the occasion of competing 30 years in the industry, Shah Rukh Khan dropped his first look from the movie Pathaan. Shah Rukh Khan has dominated the film industry for as long as 30 years. He climbed the ladder of success each year, giving one blockbuster after another.

Apart from charming the audience with his charisma on-screen, Shah Rukh is known to come up with the funniest one-liners! Have a look at some of his wittiest moments on social media that had people rolling on the floor laughing!

1. When he made fun of his own film, Ra. One

Almost 7 years after the release, in 2019, a Twitter user suggested Shah Rukh to burn the DVD of Ra.One on the occasion of Dussehra, to which SRK wittily replied saying not to rub salt on his wounds. He tweeted, "Arre kitna jale pe namak chidhkoge?" (How much more salt will you rub on my wounds?)

2. When he gave the secret to his long locks in upcoming film Pathaan

A fan recently asked Shah Rukh how much time it took him to grow hair for Pathaan, and he again had the internet in splits with his funny response. He wrote, "Bhai jab meri jaisi zulfein hon toh time nahi lagta...ghar ki kheti hai na!!" (Bro, it doesn't take time to grow hair when you have hair like me. It's all about genes.)

3. When he had only one question for Ranveer Singh

Shah Rukh last appeared on Koffee With Karan with Alia Bhatt while promoting Dear Zindagi. It was a delight for his fans to see him in his element. While there were many funny and quirky moments from the show that had everyone laughing, one moment stole many hearts on the show!

It was during the rapid fire round when Karan asked Shah Rukh if he could ask Ranveer Singh one question, what would it be and he replied, "I'll ask him where he got the padded underwear in Befikre. If it's not padded, then I'm a fan!"

4. When he replied to a weird request on Twitter

A fan asked if she could bite Shah Rukh's lips. He replied saying "No I haven't brushed my teeth yet!"

5. When he made a fan's dream come true in the most savage way

A fan on Twitter once requested him to reply to his tweets and wrote, "Sir hm garibo ko bhi reply de do jii" (Sir please reply to us, poor people, as well). Shah Rukh being Shah Rukh replied saying “Hello garib.”

6. When he dodged Aamir vs Salman questions

Shah Rukh has often been asked to pick between two other big Khans , Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, and somehow, he has always been able to come up with a funny response to it! When asked the same on Twitter, he proved once again why he is the wittiest of them all! He responded, “Don't ask dodgy questions.”

Meanwhile, SRK started off by playing small time roles in TV serials before he ventured into movies with his first film being Deewana, a runaway hit. While Deewana was his first theatrical release, the first film he apparently shot for was Dil Ashna Hai, where he played more of an extended cameo. He made it big right in his second year with blockbusters movies like Baazigar and Darr, after which there was no stopping the actor.

