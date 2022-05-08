Interesting! These B-town stars do not like spending money

MUMBAI: Bollywood is known for its glitz and glamour. And we often see stars buying new things and living the life in a luxurious way. However, there are several actors who don’t like spending money.

So, let’s meet some of the B-town actors who hate to spend money.

Kajol: One of the most loved actresses in Bollywood, Kajol never fails to amaze her fans with her acting skills. She doesn't have this diva image who spends lavishly in her. In fact, her fans get easily connected with her because she believes in spending less and even has got a tag of kanjoos by buddy Karan Johar. However, Ajay Devgn is damn happy with this nature of Kajol

ALSO READ: Party Mood! Kajol’s vanity van decorated up with pastel-colored balloons, flowers and glitters, for a SPECIAL reason

Salman Khan: The actor has a massive fan following. He is immensely popular but still lives in a 2 BHK flat with his parents and even now sleeps on the sofa. He can live the life in the most lavish way possible but doesn't spend much at all. The star doesn't even have the expensive phones and uses small android mobile phone. He is the classiest example of simple living and high thinking.

John Abraham: The handsome hunk mesmerizes everyone with his charming personality. He can spend his life in two T-shirts and one pair of jeans and a chappal. He loves to spend money on his wheels and owns the luxurious bikes, he lives his life in the most grounded way possible.

Sara Ali Khan: One of the most fashionable stars, she too loves to keep it minimal when it comes to real life. She doesn't have an expensive car and likes to travel in a regular and affordable car. Recently she was mocked and called cheap by buddy Janhvi Kapoor for booking cheap hotel on their Kedarnath trip.

What is your take on the same? Hit the comment section.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Trolls! Netizens disappointed with Sara Ali Khan’s ramp walk, compare her with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, see reactions

CREDIT: BOLLYWOODLIFE