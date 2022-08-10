Interesting! Upcoming Hindi movies and OTT series to release this week: Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Asur 2 and more

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti starrer Asur season 2 and more; here’s a list of new Hindi movies and OTT series that are slated to release this week.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/29/2023 - 07:30
movie_image: 
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

MUMBAI: Last week, movies and OTT series like Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, City of Dreams Season 3, Jogira Sara Ra Ra and others were released. Well, only the OTT release Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai grabbed everyone’s attention.

Now, this week, many new interesting Hindi movies and OTT shows are slated to release. Check out the list below...

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (Theatrical release)

After three years, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan will be getting a theatrical release with the film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The movie is slated to release on 2nd June. The trailer and the songs of the film have received a good response. Vicky and Sara both need a box office hit.

Also Read: Exclusive! Ram Krishan Dhakad on his experience of working with Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, “It was a very good experience”

Mumbaikar (OTT release)

Vikrant Massey and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Mumbaikar is all set to release on Jio Cinema on 2nd June 2023. The movie will mark Vijay Sethupathi’s Hindi film debut. It is a remake of the Tamil film Maanagaram.

Scoop (OTT release)

Hansal Mehta’s Scoop starring Karishma Tanna, Harman Baweja and Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub is all set to premiere on 2nd June on Netflix. The OTT series is based on Jigna Vora's biographical memoir Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison.

Taj Season 2: Part 2

Taj Season 2 started streaming a couple of weeks ago. Now, part 2 of the second season is all set to release on 2nd June 2023. The trailer of the series is very interesting.

Asur 2

Finally, on 1st June 2023, the wait will be over. Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti starrer Asur season 2 will premiere on Jio Cinema. It is one of the most awaited OTT series.

Also Read: Asur 2 trailer! Season 2 gets darker with a touch of the digital world

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Vicky Kaushal Sara Ali Khan Mumbaikar Vikrant Massey Scoop Taj Season 2 Part 2 Asur 2 Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/29/2023 - 07:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Upcoming Twist! Savi wants Sai and Virat to unite
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
What! Kriti Sanon reveals that she came home crying after her first photoshoot, says “I believe you learn more from your failures”
MUMBAI: Kriti Sanon is amongst the top stars of the industry who has made her mark with her brilliant performances in...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:What! Akshara and Abhinav in trouble as Abhir learns the truth about his real dad
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Anupamaa: Finally! Pakhi exposes Maya’s sinister plans before everyone
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Exclusive! Ali Merchant reveals about being a part of a reality show and talks about what characters he would like to play in future.
MUMBAI:Ali Merchant is a well-known actor, anchor, DJ and music producer.He is best known for his roles in serials like...
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum: What! Shiv and the Barots to face major hardships because of Samar
MUMBAI :Delving into the lives of two strong-willed women from two diametrically opposing societal settings, each...
Recent Stories
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke
Interesting! Upcoming Hindi movies and OTT series to release this week: Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Asur 2 and more
Latest Video
Related Stories
Must Read! Top 5 highest-grossing films of Ayushmann Khurrana
Must Read! Top 5 highest-grossing films of Ayushmann Khurrana
Inspiring movie on a soldier's bravery, 'Fouja' leaves a mark on Karthik Dammu
Inspiring movie on a soldier's bravery, 'Fouja' leaves a mark on Karthik Dammu
Ali Fazal
Ali Fazal shares BTS pictures with Gerard Butler from the sets of 'Kandahar'
nd it was scrapped
When Kajol shot a song for 'Fanaa' in -27 degrees in chiffon, and it was scrapped!
Gulshan Devaiah
Gulshan Devaiah reacts on Nawaz's depression comment: 'Dhritarashtra, Gandhari syndrome'
Anubha
Exclusive! “The USP of the movie is that it is a complete family entertainer” - Anubha Fatehpura on Zara Hatke Zara Bachke