Interesting! Upcoming Hindi movies and OTT series to release this week: Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Asur 2 and more

MUMBAI: Last week, movies and OTT series like Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, City of Dreams Season 3, Jogira Sara Ra Ra and others were released. Well, only the OTT release Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai grabbed everyone’s attention.

Now, this week, many new interesting Hindi movies and OTT shows are slated to release. Check out the list below...

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (Theatrical release)

After three years, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan will be getting a theatrical release with the film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The movie is slated to release on 2nd June. The trailer and the songs of the film have received a good response. Vicky and Sara both need a box office hit.

Mumbaikar (OTT release)

Vikrant Massey and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Mumbaikar is all set to release on Jio Cinema on 2nd June 2023. The movie will mark Vijay Sethupathi’s Hindi film debut. It is a remake of the Tamil film Maanagaram.

Scoop (OTT release)

Hansal Mehta’s Scoop starring Karishma Tanna, Harman Baweja and Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub is all set to premiere on 2nd June on Netflix. The OTT series is based on Jigna Vora's biographical memoir Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison.

Taj Season 2: Part 2

Taj Season 2 started streaming a couple of weeks ago. Now, part 2 of the second season is all set to release on 2nd June 2023. The trailer of the series is very interesting.

Asur 2

Finally, on 1st June 2023, the wait will be over. Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti starrer Asur season 2 will premiere on Jio Cinema. It is one of the most awaited OTT series.

