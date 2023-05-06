Interesting! Upcoming Hindi movies and OTT series this week: Bloody Daddy, Sarvam Shakthi Mayam and more

MUMBAI: Last week, movies and OTT series like Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Mumbaikar, Scoop, Asur season 2 and others were released. Well, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Scoop and Asur 2 received a good response.

Now, this week, many more interesting films and OTT series are slated to release. Check out the list below...

Bloody Daddy (OTT release)

Shahid Kapoor starrer Bloody Daddy is all set to premiere in Jio Cinema on 9th June 2023. It’s an action-thriller and the trailer has grabbed everyone’s attention. So, let’s wait and watch what response the movie will get.

Gadar (Theatrical release)

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar is all set to re-release on 9th June 2023. The film’s sequel is slated to hit the big screens on 11th August and that’s why the makers are re-releasing the film this month.

Sarvam Shakthi Mayam (OTT release)

Sanjay Suri, Samir Soni and Priyamani will be seen in an OTT series titled Sarvam Shakthi Mayam, which is slated to premiere on 9th June 2023. The trailer of the series is quite interesting.

UP65 (OTT release)

Jio Cinema is releasing multiple contents in the same week. While Bloody Daddy releases on 9th June, OTT series titled UP65 is slated to premiere on the OTT platform on 8th June 2023.

Never Have I Ever season 4

Now, all the Gen Zs out there are waiting to know what’s going to happen in Devi's life. The fourth season of Never Have I Ever is all set to premiere on 8th June on Netflix. This one will be the final season of the show.

