Interesting! Upcoming Hindi movies and OTT series this week: Bloody Daddy, Sarvam Shakthi Mayam and more

From Shahid Kapoor's Bloody Daddy to Sanjay Suri, Samir Soni and Priyamani starrer Sarvam Shakthi Mayam; here’s a list of upcoming movies and OTT series that are all set to release this week...
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 06/05/2023 - 07:30
movie_image: 
Bloody Daddy

MUMBAI:  Last week, movies and OTT series like Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Mumbaikar, Scoop, Asur season 2 and others were released. Well, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Scoop and Asur 2 received a good response.

Now, this week, many more interesting films and OTT series are slated to release. Check out the list below...

Bloody Daddy (OTT release)

Shahid Kapoor starrer Bloody Daddy is all set to premiere in Jio Cinema on 9th June 2023. It’s an action-thriller and the trailer has grabbed everyone’s attention. So, let’s wait and watch what response the movie will get.

Also Read: Bloody Daddy trailer! Shahid Kapoor is bad**s in This kick**s trailer

Gadar (Theatrical release)

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar is all set to re-release on 9th June 2023. The film’s sequel is slated to hit the big screens on 11th August and that’s why the makers are re-releasing the film this month.

Sarvam Shakthi Mayam (OTT release)

Sanjay Suri, Samir Soni and Priyamani will be seen in an OTT series titled Sarvam Shakthi Mayam, which is slated to premiere on 9th June 2023. The trailer of the series is quite interesting.

UP65 (OTT release)

Jio Cinema is releasing multiple contents in the same week. While Bloody Daddy releases on 9th June, OTT series titled UP65 is slated to premiere on the OTT platform on 8th June 2023.

Never Have I Ever season 4

Now, all the Gen Zs out there are waiting to know what’s going to happen in Devi's life. The fourth season of Never Have I Ever is all set to premiere on 8th June on Netflix. This one will be the final season of the show.

Also Read: Exclusive! Shahid Kapoor quips he did Farzi and Bloody Daddy because he can't take out frustration at home

Which movie or web series are you excited about? Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Bloody Daddy Shahid Kapoor Gadar Ameesha Patel Sunny Deol Sarvam Shakthi Mayam Priyamani Samir Soni UP65 Never Have I Ever season 4 Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 06/05/2023 - 07:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Shobhaa De hails Kangana: 'About time a star debunked the airport look nonsense'
MUMBAI : After Kangana Ranaut called herself a "victim of capitalism" and bid adieu to the "airport look," author...
Padma Lakshmi to hang up her apron as 'Top Chef' host after 20 seasons
MUMBAI :  Indian-born American TV show host and writer Padma Lakshmi is exiting 'Top Chef', the reality food show she...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:Emotional! Abimanyu helps Akshara to write her exam paper despite being late
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum: What! Damyanti against Surili and Shiv’s marriage
MUMBAI:  Delving into the lives of two strong-willed women from two diametrically opposing societal settings, each...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Intriguing! Ashwini begs Sai to stop Virat from taking a transfer; Satya overhears
MUMBAI:  Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the viewers. The serial has been entertaining the...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:Really! Akshara in huge dilemma as she begins to fall in love with Abhimanyu again
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Recent Stories
debunked the airport look nonsense
Shobhaa De hails Kangana: 'About time a star debunked the airport look nonsense'
Latest Video
Related Stories
debunked the airport look nonsense
Shobhaa De hails Kangana: 'About time a star debunked the airport look nonsense'
Nysa Devgan
Interesting! Star kids who look like they are Bollywood ready
Sanjay Dutt
Shocking! Sridevi refused to work with Sanjay Dutt due to this terrifying incident?
The Kerala Story
Must Read! Top 5 highest-grossing Hindi women-centric films
Katrina
Vicky dedicates 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' song to Katrina as she praises film
breaks into an impromptu performance at a restaurant in London
Shruti Haasan breaks into an impromptu performance at a restaurant in London