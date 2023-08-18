Interesting! Upcoming movies and OTT series this week: Kushi, The Freelancer and more

MUMBAI: Last week, movies and OTT series like Dream Girl 2, Aakhri Sach and others were released. Now, this week also has some interesting movies and series all set to release and entertain the audiences.

Check out the list below...

Kushi (Theatrical release)

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantah Ruth Prabhu starrer Telugu film Kushi is slated to hit the big screens this week. The film will also be dubbed and released in Hindi as well. So, let’s wait and watch what response it will get at the box office.

The Freelancer (OTT)

Mohit Raina, Anupam Kher and Sushant Singh starrer The Freelancer is all set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on 1st September 2023. The series is created by Neeraj Pandey, so the expectations from it are quite high.

Friday Night Plan (OTT)

After Qala, now we will get to watch Irrfan Khan’s son in a movie titled Friday Night Plan. The film is slated to premiere on Netflix, and also stars Juhi Chawla in a pivotal role.

Scam 2003 (OTT)

Last, but surely not the least, we have Scam 2003 premiering on 1st September 2023. The series is a spiritual sequel to Scam 1992, and everyone has been eagerly waiting for the series. It will premiere on Sony LIV.

Which series or movies are you excited about? Let us know in the comments below...

