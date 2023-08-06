Interesting! Upcoming movies of Janhvi Kapoor and latest update about them

MUMBAI: Janhvi Kapoor made her Hindi film debut with the 2018 release Dhadak. She has been a part of many films after that and while some received a good response, some failed to impress.

Now, the actress has some interesting projects lined up. So, let’s look at the list of Janhvi’s upcoming movies and the latest update about them.

Bawaal

Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Bawaal which also stars Varun Dhawan in the lead role. The shooting of the film has been wrapped up, and earlier the film was supposed to release this month. However, it has now been pushed to 6th October 2023. As it is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the expectations from the film are quite high.

Mr. & Mrs. Mahi

Janhvi Kapoor will be seen playing the role of a cricketer in Mr. & Mrs. Mahi. The movie also stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead role, and it is directed by Sharan Sharma who had earlier worked with Janhvi in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The actress wrapped up the shooting of the film last month.

Devara

Janhvi Kapoor is all set to make her Telugu debut with the film Devara which stars Jr NTR in the lead role. Reportedly, Janhvi has shot for a small schedule of the film, and currently, Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan are shooting for the movie.

Ulajh

Janhvi Kapoor is currently in London as she is all set to start shooting for her next film Ulajh. The movie will be directed by Sudhanshu Saria and it also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew.

