Interesting! Upcoming movies in the second quarter of 2023 that can be saviours for Bollywood

2023 till now has not been a great year for Bollywood as only three films out of 13 releases did well at the box office. So, today let’s look at the list of upcoming biggies that can be saviours for Bollywood in the next quarter of 2023…
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 04/03/2023 - 03:15
movie_image: 
MUMBAI:2022 was not a great year for Bollywood as many films failed to make a mark at the box office. Even 2023 has not been a good year till now. In these three months, only three films out of 13 movies have done well at the box office. 
 
Now, today let’s look at the list of upcoming biggies that can be saviours for Bollywood in the next quarter of 2023…
 
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan 

The teaser and the songs have created a decent pre-release buzz for Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. It’s an Eid release, so one can expect a good opening. But, will it be a blockbuster? Let’s wait and watch. 
 
Jawan 

Will Shah Rukh Khan break his Pathaan records with Jawan? SRK made his comeback with a bang with Pathaan which became a blockbuster at the box office. Now, in June this year, the actor will have his second release which is Jawan. All eyes are on Jawan now. 
 
Also Read: Wow! First song from film Jawan to release before teaser
 
Adipurush 

Will Adipurush work at the box office? Well, that’s a big question and we will only come to know on 16th June 2023. Prabhas does have a huge fan following, and that might help the film at the box office.
 
Maidaan 

Ajay Devgn starrer Bholaa has received a decent response at the box office. But, still, the verdict of the film is not yet out. Meanwhile, in June, his next release Maidaan is slated to release. It’s been in the pipeline for the past many years, and finally, it will release in June this year. The sports drama’s teaser has grabbed everyone’s attention. 
 
Satyaprem Ki Katha

Though Shehzada didn’t do well at the box office, moviegoers are waiting for Satyaprem Ki Katha which stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead role. Let’s wait and watch whether the two will be able to recreate the magic of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 or not. 
 
Which movie are you looking forward to? Let us know in the comments below… 
 
Also Read: Interesting! Teaser of Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan impresses the actor's fans, but a few netizens feel that it is giving Gold vibes
 
For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

