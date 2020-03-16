Interesting Update! This is what Ranveer Singh had to say during the police interrogation in connection with the Nude Photoshoot

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh on Monday denied all the allegations against him in connection with the case related to nude photo-shoot that he did for a magazine last month, confirmed Mumbai Police on Monday.

Deputy commissioner of police Krishna Kanth Upadhyay, Zone VI, was quoted saying as, "Singh reached the police station in the morning for recording his statement as part of the inquiries and for helping us with the investigation. During the interrogation, we denied all the allegations that were made against him."

Also Read: Latest Update! Mumbai Police records Ranveer Singh’s statement in connection with Nude Photoshoot for a magazine

Last month, an NGO and a Mumbai-based lawyer had submitted separate applications to the Chembur police, seeking to register an offense against the actor for allegedly posing nude photographs that he shot for a magazine on his Instagram account. Subsequently, an FIR was lodged against him on the basis of the complaint.

Also Read: Koffee With Karan Season 7: Shocking! Tiger Shroff reveals why he envies Ranveer Singh

Singh had been booked under sections 292 (sale of obscene books), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young persons), and 509 (act intending to outrage the modesty of women) of the Indian Penal Code, along with section 67A (publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act or conduct) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Credit: The Free Press Journal