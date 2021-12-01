INTERESTING: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif give out new guidelines for guests attending their MARRIAGE keeping in mind the Omicron wave!

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding has been the talk of the town.

The two will be getting married in Rajasthan and since there is the new wave of Omicron, Vicky and Katrina’s teams have set up some new rules for the attendees and guests.

The couple has sent out directives to all their teams coordinating various aspects of the wedding, and have also set up a special team to ensure all safety precautions are in place.

As a primary precaution, the team will be taking down information on the guests’ vaccination status. The ones who have taken only single dose will be asked to undergo tests at least 48 hours before their arrival at the wedding venue. There will be mandatory tests before the guests enter the wedding venue. The team will be taking precautions like they take on shooting sets.

Guests will be encouraged to keep their masks on at all times. Also, sanitization points at various places all across the wedding points to allow guests to maintain basic covid hygiene. Most of the functions will be held outdoors for further safety of all.

While taking pictures and videos of the bride and groom and putting them up on social media is barred. Vicky and Katrina are putting in place another norm where guests should not be taking pictures or videos of themselves since removing masks for the same will only increase the risk. There were reports of VicKat not allowing guests to carry phones beyond a point, and this may just serve the purpose.

Yes, Vicky and Kat are having a grand wedding. As far as the location is concerned. However, their guests list is limited and it may be have to further cut down if new restrictions on travel and events are levied across the country due to Omicron. Therefore, they have asked their guests to not spread the word since they do not want people to hound them about the wedding, trying to get invited, or worst scenario, gate crash the do. Well, let’s hope the wedding doesn’t get affected by the new scare of covid variant and everything goes on safely and smoothly.

CREDIT: Bollywood Life