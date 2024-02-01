Interesting! Vidhu Vinod Chopra posts Behind-The-Scenes videos of 12th Fail giving more insight, check it out

MUMBAI: Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s latest film 12th Fail is doing well at the box office. Starring Vikrant Massey in the lead role, the film has also been receiving appreciation from different sections of society.

Adapted from Anurag Pathak’s bestselling novel of the same name, the movie is inspired by the life story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and his wife IRS officer Shraddha Joshi.

Everyone heaped praise on the film for its exceptional storytelling, performances from the lead cast, and execution. The film began its journey at the box office with an opening of 2 crores plus and then continued to move strength by strength, emerging as one of the biggest hits with a collection of 50 crores.

The success of 12th Fail has restored the faith of the audiences in the exceptional content. A movie like this is very much important and relevant in today's time which is giving some beautiful message which is definitely adding value to the society and our nation.

Now, the production of the movie has posted some behind-the-scenes videos from the movie on its Instagram profile which give us a lot of interesting insight from the filming of the movie.

Take a look at the BTS videos below:

Earlier, we had also reported that the makers have sent the movie to the Oscars in 2024 as an independent nomination.

What do you think about the movie?


