Interesting! Vidhu Vinod Chopra posts Behind-The-Scenes videos of 12th Fail giving more insight, check it out

Now, the production of the movie has posted some behind-the-scenes videos from the movie on its Instagram profile which give us a lot of interesting insight from the filming of the movie.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 01/02/2024 - 20:39
movie_image: 
Vidhu

MUMBAI: Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s latest film 12th Fail is doing well at the box office. Starring Vikrant Massey in the lead role, the film has also been receiving appreciation from different sections of society. 

Adapted from Anurag Pathak’s bestselling novel of the same name, the movie is inspired by the life story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and his wife IRS officer Shraddha Joshi.

Also read - Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail passes 50 crores at the box office! The makers threw a grand party to celebrate the success of the film

Everyone heaped praise on the film for its exceptional storytelling, performances from the lead cast, and execution. The film began its journey at the box office with an opening of 2 crores plus and then continued to move strength by strength, emerging as one of the biggest hits with a collection of 50 crores.

The success of 12th Fail has restored the faith of the audiences in the exceptional content. A movie like this is very much important and relevant in today's time which is giving some beautiful message which is definitely adding value to the society and our nation.

Now, the production of the movie has posted some behind-the-scenes videos from the movie on its Instagram profile which give us a lot of interesting insight from the filming of the movie.

Take a look at the BTS videos below:

Earlier, we had also reported that the makers have sent the movie to the Oscars in 2024 as an independent nomination.

Also read - 12th Fail review! Vikrant Massey shines in this unmissable motivational journey as Manoj Kumar

What do you think about the movie? Tell us your views in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.
 

12th Fail Vikrant Massey Vidhu Vinod Chopra Hindi movies Bollywood Hindi film industry Vkrant massey movies manoj Sharma Medha Shankar Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 01/02/2024 - 20:39

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bigg Boss 17: What! Rinku Dhawan shares cryptic post after her elimination, says “Unfair and Biased…”
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is one of the successful seasons of Bigg Boss and it’s among the top twenty shows when it...
Uff! From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Kiara Advani, check out these divas in gorgeous gowns
MUMBAI: Gowns are a must have in any women’s wardrobe. Be it off-shoulder, high-slit, shimmery, backless or bodycon,...
OMG! Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav shares disappoint on Anurag Dobhal’s eviction says “ What happened was wrong and unfair when I was in Bigg Boss this all didn’t happen it was a fair game”
MUMBAI: Elvish Yadav these days is making headlines as he has emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2, where he won...
OMG! Vishwa and Imie throw Agastya and his family out of the house
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap; we now...
Interesting! Vidhu Vinod Chopra posts Behind-The-Scenes videos of 12th Fail giving more insight, check it out
MUMBAI: Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s latest film 12th Fail is doing well at the box office. Starring Vikrant Massey in the lead...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG! Ishaan supports Savi after marriage, stands against Akka Saheb
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Recent Stories
Vidhu
Interesting! Vidhu Vinod Chopra posts Behind-The-Scenes videos of 12th Fail giving more insight, check it out
Latest Video
Related Stories
Gauahar
What! Do you know? Gauahar Khan and Sunil Grover initially approached for Sandeep Singh’s Safed, but ultimately DECLINED; Know here details!
Malaika
Hilarious! Malaika Arora’s son Arhaan Khan becomes a Paparazzi for the paps, check out the video inside
Rakesh
Shocking! Rakesh Bedi scammed of Rs 85,000 by man posing as Army officer; actor files police complaint
Siddharth
Kya Baat Hai! Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth make their relationship official on Instagram, netizens react
Arbaaz
Really! Arbaaz Khan unfollowed ex-wife Malaika Arora on Instagram after marriage to Sshura Khan?
Reena Dutta
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Kya Baat Hai! Aamir Khan’s ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao arrive in Nauvari Sarees at the Haldi ceremony