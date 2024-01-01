Interesting! Vijay Sethupathi's Candid Take on Playing Villains and His Break from Negative Roles

Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi, known for his versatile roles, delves into his inclination towards villainous characters and the need for a break from such roles. With insights into the freedom and exploration offered by negative roles, Sethupathi shares his perspective on the stereotypical portrayal of villains.
MUMBAI: Vijay Sethupathi, the acclaimed Tamil actor known for his diverse roles, recently shared his thoughts on playing villains and the temporary break he is taking from such roles, offering a candid look into his career choices.

In a recent interview, Sethupathi, celebrated for his compelling performances, expressed his initial fascination with negative roles. He mentioned, "I thought playing a villain is so much freedom. You kill people, and then you torture people, and you have fun in it, which you can’t do in real life."

The actor, recognized for his violent yet comedic portrayals, questioned the stereotypical depiction of villains in cinema. He challenged the notion, saying, "Why should a villain always have an angry face? Why can't a villain have comedy and fun in his life? I want to explore those perspectives and break the mold."

However, Sethupathi acknowledged his weariness with continuously playing antagonistic characters. He revealed, "They started approaching me for regular kind of villain things. I already don’t have time to listen to stories in which I’m playing a hero; now I have to sit and listen to stories for villain roles, and it becomes an emotional block because I meet everybody."

Taking a conscious break to relax and rejuvenate, Sethupathi emphasized, "I decided to stop and relax. Later, we will decide if something I really feel like, then I will start. That’s the reason, nothing else."

As fans eagerly await his upcoming film, "Merry Christmas," opposite Katrina Kaif and directed by Sriram Raghavan, Vijay Sethupathi's insights provide a glimpse into his desire for creative exploration and the need for a pause in his journey with negative roles.

