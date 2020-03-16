Interesting! Was Alia Bhatt’s audition for Student of the Year connected to Ranbir Kapoor?

MUMBAI: The Soty-superstar recently got hitched to her long time beau Ranbir Kapoor and the netizens went gaga over their wedding and congratulated the couple in abundance. Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for her debut Hollywood film ‘Heart of Stone’ with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan and we are excited for the same.

Also Read: Interesting! Alia Bhatt feels like a newcomer all over again as she sets off to shoot for her Hollywood debut

She has become an A-list actress and celebrity and has absolutely stunned the audience with her talented portrayals in films like, Highway, Raazi and Dear Zindagi. She entered Bollywood with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year. Her portrayal of Shanaya Singhania left a mark on the audience.

It is said that the actress auditioned for the same role by reading lines from one of Ranbir’s films. Yes, she read the part of Konkona Sen Sharma as seen in a video shared by Dharma Productions in 2015, where she is enacting the part when Ranbir and Konkona’s characters meet for the first time in the film.

Aside from the scene, Alia also performed on ‘bahara’ from ‘I Hate Luv Stories’. Karan Johar was also heard talking that, “There was this young girl, straight out of school in Mumbai, who seemed very western in her approach and she just danced to Bahara, danced away. I knew there was something about this girl that would just connect with India.”

Alia Bhatt performing then, to her future husband’s scenes, seems like a match made in heaven.

Also Read: Oh NO! THIS Pakistani singer to take a legal action against Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, scroll down to the reason

Credits: Pinkvilla.com