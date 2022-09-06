Interesting! This is what Govinda had to say to nephew Krushna Abhishek’s apology

MUMBAI: Krushna Abhishek is one of the most popular comedians and actors in the entertainment industry, who is also part of The Kapil Sharma Show. In the entertainment-based show, he is seen playing different iconic characters on stage and making the audience, as well as guests, laugh out loud. The actor recently opened up on his personal life on Maniesh Paul’s podcast.

The infamous rift between Govinda and his nephew Krushna Abhishek has been making headlines for ages. Opening up about the same for the first time ever on a public platform, Krushna Abhishek bared his soul and expressed his love for Govinda in an episode of Maniesh's podcast.

Recently, Govinda appeared on the podcast and finally let it out why and how he felt wrong and he only wishes happiness and success for his family. Read on to know what he said.

He said, "I feel when Krushna acts, or is made to act, whatever the scriptwriter writes… they write it according to our relation and Krushna acts accordingly. And when he accepts and acts like that, I feel as a family, you should do it in a way that the family doesn’t get hurt. That much knowledge everyone has."

He added, "I have gone to meet the kids several times but Krushna doesn’t accept it. He says in interviews that I haven’t come to meet his kids. Then I started doubting him. It made me wonder why he is saying this? Either he doesn’t believe me or he believes that I don’t love his kids."

"You are apologising to me through a channel. Since when did I become so distant? The love that he is talking about, should come out of the camera. I understand the love and respect. I feel everyone should be happy where they are. I want to say that the writers are using you. Don’t let them use you."

