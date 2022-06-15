Interesting! This is what happened when Suchitra Krishnamoorthi was forced to join a dating site

MUMBAI: Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, who is known for the iconic film 'Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa' alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Deepak Tijori, recently spoke about her daughter Kaveri Kapur. Suchitra was earlier married to filmmaker Shekhar Kapur. The duo parted ways in 2006. Kaveri will soon make her acting debut in Bollywood.

Recently, Suchitra said that as a single parent, she was not strict with her daughter at all, and was the ‘opposite’ of what her own parents were like. Suchitra also revealed that Kaveri forced her to join a dating app.

Suchitra said she was ‘very conscious’ as a single parent to not do ‘something frivolous’. She said she was a ‘very conservative’ about certain aspects of her life, but had to ‘overcome so much self-conditioning’ as she made a promise to her daughter. Her daughter Kaveri, who will reportedly act in her first Hindi film with the late actor Amrish Puri's grandson Vardhan Puri, made Suchitra's profile on a dating app. Suchitra said she was forced to go on dates, which she did not enjoy. She also shared that after going on a few dates, she ended up friend-zoning them. She plans to share these experiences in her book or a story, someday.

Sushitra was also asked about her equation with actor Shah Rukh Khan. The two worked together in the 1994 film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. Speaking on if they were still in touch, she said, “No, not really. Our kids used to go to the same school. We were neighbours in London for a while. But not really.”

The actress had kickstarted her acting journey with the television series, Chunauti, when she was just 12 years old. Then, she had worked as a model during nineties and had made her acting debut in Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Deepak Tijori. Since then, she had worked in many films and has also sung some songs.

