Interesting! This is what Kajol had said about Shah Rukh Khan's behaviour with his fans

MUMBAI: It has been a while since we saw Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, one of Bollywood"s most iconic pairings, share screen space in a movie. The two were last seen in Dilwale (2015), and since then speculation of them joining hands for an upcoming project has emerged many times. Fans have been waiting to watch the stars recreate their chemistry from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai or Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Now, an old video shows Shah Rukh and Kajol at an event, where Kajol talked about Shah Rukh and how he stands out among his industry colleagues.

Kajol shared the stage with Shah Rukh and said about him in 2015, “Shah Rukh Khan is the only actor, whether we have come from the airport at 3 in the morning, wherever we have gone, he has travelled or he's ill, have fever, he will stand, he will give every fan a photograph and will value everyone.”

She added, “He makes sure women are comfortable, his bodyguards don't talk rudely to anyone. He takes care of his fans, he loves his fans despite everything.”

During the event, Shah Rukh also talked about how he values gifts he receives from his fans. He said, "People send me a lot of gifts on my birthday. I have a room where I keep these gifts, some are useful, some are not. But I keep because they have been sent to me with a lot of love."

As the video was shared on a fanpage on Instagram, fans of the actor agreed with what Kajol said about him. A fan wrote, “Kajol is right. He does respect his fans. I met him at Mumbai Airport and yelled out in Surprise-'Shah Rukh Khan'. He did turn back and waved his hand.”

Shah Rukh will now be seen in Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He will also be seen in Jawan and features in a battered and bandaged avatar in the film announcement teaser. He has also been signed for Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki.

Reports from a news publication revealed that Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol will have a small role in Karan Johar's next. A source said, “Shah Rukh and Kajol might make a special appearance in Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani that features Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.”

