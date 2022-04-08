Interesting! WhatsApp chats of TOP Bollywood celebs that leaked on social media surprising fans

From Arjun Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor Khan to Abhishek Bachchan, top Bollywood celebs have revealed about their WhatsApp groups and their group chats

MUMBAI: Fans are always eager to know the juicy and interesting details of celebrities' personal lives. And what better than WhatsApp chats to know about it? Thanks to social media, there have been times when fans have got to see what goes inside WhatsApp chats of Bollywood stars.

Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor once revealed that they have a family group which is named 'Dad’s Kids'. Boney Kapoor's kids are members of this group including Arjun, Anshula, Janhvi, and Khushi. Boney Kapoor is the most active member of the group. The family members confirm their whereabouts in the group.

Deepika Padukone has also opened up about her private conversations and revealed that they have a family group. This group includes Deepika's parents, Ranveer's parents, and their siblings. The chat had also revealed that Ranveer's name was saved as Handsome on Deepika's phone.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her Veere Di Wedding producer Rhea Kapoor too are WhatsApp buddies. So much that they talk about food most of the time.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a member of her girls’ gang’s Whatsapp group which includes her sister Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and Amrita Arora.

Abhishek Bachchan once revealed that if they send a message on WhatsApp they have to first call and inform Amitabh Bachchan only then he will read the message. Shweta’s son Agastya is the most active member of the family, while Aishwarya Rai takes a long time to respond. He even said that his mother Jaya Bachchan sends wisdom and good wishes texts. All the members are expected to mention on the WhatsApp group when they board a flight or when they land. This is a rule of the family.

Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Mannara Chopra once revealed that they have a family group on WhatsApp named ‘The Chopras’. There are 14 members in this group and they share their pictures and even tell about their whereabouts.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/04/2022 - 18:11

