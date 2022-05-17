Interesting! When Akshay Kumar talked about the ‘stupidest’ rumour he heard about himself

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar has been part of the showbiz for a long time now and it wouldn’t be the first time when someone speculated bizarre things about him. He talked about one of the ‘stupidest’ rumours he heard about himself on the show ‘Koffee with Karan’, when he made an appearance in 2014.

Akshay had said that there was once a time when he heard rumours going around that he was in a homosexual relationship with Tusshar Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

Karan, the show host went on to question him about the same in complete disbelief, “What were you doing with them?” Akshay Kumar said, “I don’t know, that was the rumour, darling. Look at my face, do you think?” Karan shook his head and said that he didn’t think so. Akshay further questioned him by asking, “Look at my past, do you think?”

The show has always created news around the town every time it aired and with almost every episode, a controversy was bound to make an entry! For similar reasons and to avoid the aftermath of appearing on the show, Akshay also admitted to his hesitancy at appearing!

On being asked about his absence from the show so long, Akshay said that he didn’t want to be part of the controversies, and being grilled by Karan himself on the show when he could just meet him socially or at the actor’s house itself, given that they are such good friends. The show creates a lot of buzz around the rapid-fire rounds, being asked about personal lives and the star seemed wanting to avoid that, so as not to hurt someone unnecessarily and then having to apologize to them post the episode.

The star recently starred in Sooryavanshi and Bachchan Pandey and has an exciting line-up of films. He and his wife, Twinkle Khanna maintain amicable relations with the host and were seen together making an appearance on the show in 2016.

