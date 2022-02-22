INTERESTING: When Anushka Sharma made a CONSCIOUS DECISION to take a break from films after ‘Zero’

MUMBAI: Anushka Sharma will be seen next in 'Chakda Xpress'. The cricket drama is a biopic on Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

This film will be helmed by Prosit Roy and will be released on a streaming platform in the second half of 2022. The actress and her husband Virat Kohli welcomed a baby girl in 2021. Shortly after the birth of their baby, the couple appealed to the paparazzi to refrain from taking pictures. A few days back, she returned to Mumbai from South Africa with her daughter Vamika.

She was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film did not do well at the box office. Post that, the actress decided to take a break.

Recently, there was an interview wherein she called the break a ''conscious decision''. She had said, ''After I got married, it was like a whirlwind. I was back on the sets shooting for Sui Dhaaga: Made In India and later Zero. I was just working back to back. Whatever time I’d get, I’d try to balance and meet Virat. But I was feeling too worked up. I needed to take two months off. I told my team I don’t even want to read anything right now. It’s important as a creative person to take time off but you deny yourself that.''

CREDIT: TOI