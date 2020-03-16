Interesting! When Bobby Deol used to call Rani Mukherjee, ‘Dedh Futiya’

MUMBAI:" Bobby Deol has been a part of the Bollywood industry for a long time now and is currently generating buzz with his new series, ‘Aashram’ which is coming with a new season. The actor is known for his performances in films like Soldier, Humraaz, Bichoo, Ajnabee and Chor Machaye Shor.

The actor worked in a wide-range of genres. He’s been working for almost 27 years now and we can see his growth as an actor over the years. There’s an interesting story revealed by him about his co-star Rani Mukherjee, from the time they worked together in Bichoo.

The film was released in the year 2000 and was a remake of the 1994 English-language French thriller, ‘Leon: The Professional’. While recalling some of his fondest memories from the sets of the film in a conversation with another portal, he said he became good friends with Rani Mukherjee. He said he denoted her as, ‘Dedh Futiya’ since they shared such a deep bond and her mom even used to prepare fish for them that Rani would carry in her tiffin for them. He said, “Rani is a sweetheart, I used to call her ded-futiya.”

During the same conversation he also recalled playing young Dharamendra in his father’s film, Dharam Veer. The actor recalled by saying, “ek role hai mere bachpan ka, tu karega?,” Bobby agreed to it and said that he was surprised that his dad asked him something like that. Bobby also reminisced about the first time he faced the camera and going for the golden jubilee celebration of the film, saying that those were ‘memorable times’.

