Interesting! When Feroz Khan Turned Down Amitabh Bachchan: The Untold Story Behind Hera Pheri's Casting Twist

Discover why the legendary Feroz Khan declined to share the screen with Amitabh Bachchan in the classic hit Hera Pheri.
MUMBAI: In the realms of Bollywood's golden era, where Amitabh Bachchan reigned as the Star of the Millennium, there exists an intriguing tale of a veteran superstar who chose to walk a different path. The late Feroz Khan, recognized as the style icon of Hindi cinema, once turned down the opportunity to co-star with Big B in Prakash Mehra's iconic film, Hera Pheri (1978).

Feroz Khan, the charismatic actor-filmmaker, was initially approached to play a pivotal role alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the comedy-drama. However, fate took an unexpected turn when Feroz decided to decline the offer. The reason behind this surprising decision lay in Feroz Khan's unique rule—a dedication of Sundays exclusively to himself and his family.

When informed that the shooting schedule for Hera Pheri included Sundays, Feroz Khan stood firm on his principle and gracefully refused to compromise his personal time. Consequently, Amitabh Bachchan stepped into the role originally intended for Feroz, while Vinod Khanna was offered Amitabh's original part.

Born as Zulfiqar Ali Shah Khan, Feroz Khan was a multifaceted talent, excelling as an actor, director, producer, and film editor. His cinematic journey boasted an array of memorable films, including Dharmatma (1975), Qurbani (1980), and Janbaaz (1986). Often hailed as the Clint Eastwood of the East, Feroz Khan left an indelible mark on the industry.

The legacy of Feroz Khan continued until his passing on April 27, 2009, after a battle with lung cancer. His final on-screen appearance was in Welcome (2007), a fitting tribute to a cinematic legend who dared to follow his own rules.

