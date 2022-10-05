Interesting! When Ivanka Trump replied to Diljit Dosanjh’s hilarious post

Diljit Dosanjh shared a photo shopped picture of him and Ivanka Trump at the Taj Mahal. While other celebrities ignored his comments, Ivanka Trump replied to his post.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/10/2022 - 18:43
movie_image: 
Interesting! When Ivanka Trump replied to Diljit Dosanjh’s hilarious post

MUMBAI: Also Read: OMG! Diljit Dosanjh lands in trouble as a man threatens to commit suicide on the sets of ‘Jaswant Singh Khalra’

Diljit Dosanjh is one of the most popular actors of our Bollywood industry and has also done some notable work in the Punjabi film industry having worked in films like Sardaar ji, Sardaar ji 2 and Shadaa. The actor is known for his stellar comedic timing and entertaining the audiences with his jovial acting and personality.

We all know Diljit Dosanjh’s love for Kylie Jenner and his hilarious comments on her social media posts. He even drops funny comments on posts of popular celebrities like Dua Lipa and Gal Gadot.

Where most of the popular celebrities never replied, he surprisingly gauged the reaction of Ivanka Trump when he posted a photo-shopped picture of himself with her at the Taj Mahal in 2020. While Ivanka is sitting gracefully in front of the monument, Diljit looks luxuriously spread, sharing a bench with her.

Diljit ridiculously captioned the picture saying, “Me and Ivanka Piche Hee Pae Gaee Kehndi Taj Mahal Jana Taj Mahal Jana Mai Fir Ley Geya Hor Ki Karda”. Ivanka took this in stride and replied by thanking him for the same and also that she wouldn’t forget the experience.

Also Read: Embarrassing! This is how Alia Bhatt reacted when the ‘Highway’ actress was compared to Kareena Kapoor Khan

Credit: Koimoi.com

Diljit Dosanjh TellyChakkar Sardaar Ji Sardaar ji 2 Ivanka Trump Gal Gadot Kylie Jenner Shadaa Udta Punjab Kareena Kapoor Khan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/10/2022 - 18:43

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Interesting! When Ivanka Trump replied to Diljit Dosanjh’s hilarious post
MUMBAI: Also Read: ...
Dharm Yoddha Garud: OMG! Dhamini curses Shani Dev out of anger as he doesn’t notice her
MUMBAI: It’s been a while now since Sony SAB rolled out a show titled ‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’. Garud is a mythological...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Twist Alert! Revati finds that Dev was strangled to death, Rudraksh taken into custody
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
EXTRAORDINARY: KGF Chapter 2 all set to take over RRR’s box office collection; will breach the ₹1000 crore gross worldwide!
MUMBAI: Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. It is indeed one of...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Woah! Rakesh opens the door for a young woman, Revati gets the fingerprint reports
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: WHAT! Not Abhimanyu but Akshara to the take the groom home?
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are...
Recent Stories
Interesting! When Ivanka Trump replied to Diljit Dosanjh’s hilarious post
Interesting! When Ivanka Trump replied to Diljit Dosanjh’s hilarious post
Latest Video