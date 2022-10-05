Interesting! When Ivanka Trump replied to Diljit Dosanjh’s hilarious post

MUMBAI: Also Read: OMG! Diljit Dosanjh lands in trouble as a man threatens to commit suicide on the sets of ‘Jaswant Singh Khalra’

Diljit Dosanjh is one of the most popular actors of our Bollywood industry and has also done some notable work in the Punjabi film industry having worked in films like Sardaar ji, Sardaar ji 2 and Shadaa. The actor is known for his stellar comedic timing and entertaining the audiences with his jovial acting and personality.

We all know Diljit Dosanjh’s love for Kylie Jenner and his hilarious comments on her social media posts. He even drops funny comments on posts of popular celebrities like Dua Lipa and Gal Gadot.

Where most of the popular celebrities never replied, he surprisingly gauged the reaction of Ivanka Trump when he posted a photo-shopped picture of himself with her at the Taj Mahal in 2020. While Ivanka is sitting gracefully in front of the monument, Diljit looks luxuriously spread, sharing a bench with her.

Diljit ridiculously captioned the picture saying, “Me and Ivanka Piche Hee Pae Gaee Kehndi Taj Mahal Jana Taj Mahal Jana Mai Fir Ley Geya Hor Ki Karda”. Ivanka took this in stride and replied by thanking him for the same and also that she wouldn’t forget the experience.

