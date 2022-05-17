Interesting! When Shah Rukh Khan earned only Rs 50 as an usher at a Pankaj Udhas concert

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most prolific stars today. The Badshah of Bollywood has an iconic filmography spanning decades.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/17/2022 - 18:18
movie_image: 
Interesting! When Shah Rukh Khan earned only Rs 50 as an usher at a Pankaj Udhas concert

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most prolific stars today. The Badshah of Bollywood has an iconic filmography spanning decades. His journey is also well-known. But before he began his acting career, he did the occasional odd job. And it turns out he got his first pay cheque for working at a Pankaj Udhas concert.

Also readExplosive! Times these Bollywood actors were criticized for their double-standards

Indian singer Pankaj Udhas has given us many beautiful songs. However, did you know that apart from singing, Pankaj is also pretty known for helping some renowned Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham?

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan, the superstar of India once worked as an usher at a Pankaj Udhas concert and his salary was just a mere amount of Rs 50. Yup, you read that right. SRK used that whole salary to travel to Agra by train.

Back in the day, during Raees promotions, SRK during his conversion with PTI had recalled working as an usher at singer Pankaj’s concert. He said, “I have travelled some long distances when I was younger. I did one, when I got my first earning from Pankaj Udhas concert, I was an usher. We got Rs 50, so we went to Taj Mahal, saved money.”

Not only SRK, but Udhas also helped actor John Abraham pave his path to fame in Bollywood by signing him for his famous song “Chupke Chupke Sakhiyon Se.”

The actor holds the singer in high regard. John once said, “I look at sir (Pankaj Udhas) as a mentor because when I came into this industry as a model, the first person who graciously accepted me in his music video was Sir.”

Also read WOW: Are Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal expecting their FIRST CHILD?

Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry.

Credits: Koimoi

Shah Rukh Khan Pankaj Udhas singer Bollywood SRK actor Entertainment Movie News King Khan Pathaan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/17/2022 - 18:18

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Sab Satrangi: High Drama! Shweta attracted to Mannu, Gargi warns her to stay in limit
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s, Sab Satrangi is working its magic around. It has managed to gain a large fan-base and continues to...
Ziddi Dil Maane Na: Oops! Karan’s coloured lenses fall off, Monami sees it
MUMBAI: Ziddi Dil Maane Na hit the small screens last year, and it has been entertaining its viewers ever since. The...
EXCLUSIVE: Riya Bhattacharjee talks about her OFF-SCREEN BOND with her Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se co-actor Yesha Rughani!
MUMBAI: Riya Bhattacharjee is one of the most talented actors in the television industry.(Also Read:...
“Ahliyabai Holkar’s selfless attitude, and immense contribution to society, still inspire many,” says Gaurav Amlani who plays the role of Khanderao in Punyashlok Ahilyabai”
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television's Historical drama Punyashlok Ahilyabai has been entertaining its viewers with...
Exclusive! This actress from Kumkum Bhagya buys the house of her dreams
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
Must Watch!Bhagya Lakshmi: This is what Rohit Suchanti would do if he was Lakshmi in reel life, Deet Inside
MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Bhagyalakshmi has garnered a lot of love from audiences. The story revolves around Lakshmi's life...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Ira Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh pic gets trolled, netizens saying Ira is kissing her future mom
Shocking! Ira Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh pic gets trolled, netizens saying Ira is kissing her future mom
Latest Video