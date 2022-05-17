Interesting! When Shah Rukh Khan earned only Rs 50 as an usher at a Pankaj Udhas concert

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most prolific stars today. The Badshah of Bollywood has an iconic filmography spanning decades. His journey is also well-known. But before he began his acting career, he did the occasional odd job. And it turns out he got his first pay cheque for working at a Pankaj Udhas concert.

Indian singer Pankaj Udhas has given us many beautiful songs. However, did you know that apart from singing, Pankaj is also pretty known for helping some renowned Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham?

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan, the superstar of India once worked as an usher at a Pankaj Udhas concert and his salary was just a mere amount of Rs 50. Yup, you read that right. SRK used that whole salary to travel to Agra by train.

Back in the day, during Raees promotions, SRK during his conversion with PTI had recalled working as an usher at singer Pankaj’s concert. He said, “I have travelled some long distances when I was younger. I did one, when I got my first earning from Pankaj Udhas concert, I was an usher. We got Rs 50, so we went to Taj Mahal, saved money.”

Not only SRK, but Udhas also helped actor John Abraham pave his path to fame in Bollywood by signing him for his famous song “Chupke Chupke Sakhiyon Se.”

The actor holds the singer in high regard. John once said, “I look at sir (Pankaj Udhas) as a mentor because when I came into this industry as a model, the first person who graciously accepted me in his music video was Sir.”

