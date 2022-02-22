Interesting! This is why Deepika Padukone refused Salman Khan's film offer

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone is basking in the glory of her performance in Gehraiyaan at present. Although the movie itself has received a mixed response, her performance has been appreciated.

Deepika has been stealing hearts for 15 years ever since she made her film debut opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan in 2007’s Om Shanti Om. However, the actress had turned down an earlier offer by Salman Khan.

She revealed that Salman was actually the first person from Bollywood to offer her a film. She said that she was still a model at the time and did not wish to become an actor.

“We've always had this beautiful relationship and I'll always be grateful to him because he was of the first people to offer me a film. It was just a tragedy that I was not ready for it. I had just started modelling and somebody I had worked with mentioned my work to him or he saw it,” she said.

Deepika did not mention which film she was talking about. “I was not ready for films. I didn't want to be an actor and then literally two years later, Om Shanti Om happened," she added.

Although Salman is reported to make a cameo as Tiger in the SRK and Deepika-starrer Pathan, it is unknown whether they will share screen space together.

