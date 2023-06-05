Interesting! From why Jawan got postponed to what’s the secret of his thick hair, Shah Rukh Khan answers all the questions during #AskSRK

MUMBAI: From the past couple of days, one thing that has been making it to the headlines is the postponement of Jawan. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer was slated to release on 2nd June 2023, but the movie has been postponed and now, it is scheduled to release on 7th September 2023.

After sharing the new poster and announcing the new release date, Shah Rukh Khan decided to do an #AskSRK session with his fans, and as usual gave some witty answers. When a fan asked why Jawan has been postponed, he said, “Takes time and patience to make something worthy for audiences….#Jawan #7thSeptember2023.” While asking a similar question, he tweeted, “Everybody was working without a break and pushing themselves…so a bit relieved that all can do their job with more ease now. #Jawan #7thSeptember2023.”

When a fan asked about how AbRam, Aryan, and Suhana reacted on Jawan poster, he replied, “AbRam feels I look like a Mummy!!” He further in his tweets spoke about Atlee, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and many other things. Check out the tweets below...

Shah Rukh Khan’s #AskSRK answers are always very funny and interesting, and his fans eagerly wait to ask him questions.

Meanwhile, apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi, Jawan also stars Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Priyamani, and Deepika Padukone (cameo).

