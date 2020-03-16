Interesting! This is why Pankaj Tripathi won't take up any regional film

MUMBAI: Pankaj Tripathi debuted in 2004 with a minor role in Run and Omkara and has since worked in more in 60 films and 60 television shows. His breakthrough came in 2012 with his antagonistic role in the Gangs of Wasseypur film series. He has established himself as one of the finest Indian actors. He has played a number of versatile characters in his career in the Hindi film industry, but has no plans to work in films in other languages. The actor revealed that this is because he believes his voice plays a major role in his acting skills. He said he would not be able to do justice to a character if he could not use his voice properly while speaking in a language he is not familiar with.

The actor said that he also dislikes the idea of dubbing. However, he said he will be looking forward to playing a character, who speaks Hindi in a film in another language.

Asked if he would ever star in a Bengali movie, a language that he can understand, Pankaj said that his knowledge of it is still not sufficient. He said, "Ami alpo alpo Bangla jani, bhaloi bujhi kintu bhalo bolte pari na (I know a little bit of Bangla and understand fully, but can't speak much). It is not sufficient for portraying a Bengali speaking character."

Noting that he would be willing to do it if he's a Hindi-speaking character in a Bengali film, Pankaj added, "I am looking forward to being approached with a storyline to my liking by any of the current crop of talented directors of Bengal."

Pankaj will be next seen in Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga, a film by Srijit Mukherji who predominantly works in Bengali cinema. The actor recalled that Srijit told him about the idea of the film when he was visiting Kolkata during Durga Puja in 2019.

Srijit Mukherji’s Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga presents a story about the adverse effects of urbanisation, man-animal conflicts, and poverty leading to a bizarre practice in a village that resides on the edge of a forest.

