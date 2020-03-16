Interesting! ‘Why should she suffer?’ asks Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer and demands a fresh probe in drugs case

MUMBAI: We recently got to know that Aryan Khan was given a clean chit in the drugs case lodged against him and reportedly will be flying to US for his future project.

After the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) gave him a clean chit, Rhea’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde has now demanded a fresh probe in the drugs case related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death. We know how many celebrities from Bollywood were summoned by the bureau for interrogation regarding the same and the actor’s sad demise created a lot of buzz around the importance of mental health, drug usage, etc.

Satish Maneshinde, who also represented Aryan, told a news medium, “I demanded on social media that there should be an enquiry in Rhea’s case, and NCB can form a Special Investigating Team (SIT) and investigate this case, too. SN Pradhan, DG, NCB, said just a day before that WhatsApp chats are not admissible in the court.” The lawyer further said that no drugs were found on the actress and no tests were done and questioned why she should suffer.

Maneshinde was firm and said that her case was also handled by a set of officers who were part of Aryan’s case and demanded some strict action. Rhea was accused of abetment to suicide by Sushant’s family and since then, a lot of facts unfolded and was named in a NCB Chargesheet in a drug-related probe into Sushant’s death case.

