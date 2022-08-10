On International Dance Day, Vaani talks about her chart-topping dance numbers

Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor finds dancing one of the best parts of being an Indian film heroine.
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor finds dancing one of the best parts of being an Indian film heroine.

She said: "Our Indian film industry is truly unique because an actor is required to not only perform scenes brilliantly but is also expected to nail the intricate song and dance sequences that are so intrinsic to our films and culture and traditions."

"I'm fortunate to be a part of this vibrant industry that celebrates songs and dances in its full glory and I'm grateful that I have some of the biggest all-time dance hits to my credit. To have blockbuster songs like Ghungroo from War, Nashe Si Chad Gayi, or Ude Dil Befikre from Befikre, among others, is very gratifying."

Preparing for a dance number on screen inspires her to do her best.

She said: "Audiences and the industry have given me so much love and appreciation for my songs and I couldn't be more thankful. I feel dance is a great way of expressing yourself. I do that constantly through dance. It liberates me as a human being and as an artiste. I had never received formal training as a dancer until I entered the Hindi film industry."

"So, the recognition that I have got for it is all the more gratifying. I recall at the time of shooting for all these songs, I really had to put in a lot of effort. For many many hours, I would keep doing the same step, over and over again to avoid any retakes. I have worked really hard to give my best to these songs and I'm glad that they became such huge successes."

Vaani Kapoor will soon be seen in the web series 'Mandala Murders' and an upcoming untitled film for Maddock Films.

SOURCE: IANS

