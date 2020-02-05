International director James Cameron reacts to Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 'Shikara' calls it a masterpiece

MUMBAI: Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Shikara is all set to hit the screens later this week and has been appreciated by the audience nationwide.

Taking to their social media handle the makers posted, "In 1990, more than 4,00,000 Kashmiri Pandits were forced to leave their home. 30 years later, their story will finally be told."

Watch Shikara official teaser 2: http://bit.ly/ShikaraTeaser2

The Titanic and Avatar director James Cameron called the trailer a 'Masterpiece'.

The film has already garnered immense appreciation and love for the real and thrilling storyline. The story of Shikara has been inspired by real life events and is a tribute from Vidhu Vinod Chopra to his mother.

Recently, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Abhijat Joshi were honored at a prominent youth Summit in Bangalore. The thunderous response from the youth is proof that even the young audience is also all excited for much-anticipated film.

Shikara is all set to release on 7th February 2020. Presented by Fox Star Studios. Produced by Vinod Chopra Productions and co-produced by Fox star studios.