International divas who took Bollywood by storm

MUMBAI: Over time, Bollywood has seen many talented stars from different parts of the country. The industry has welcomed people not only from the country but also from outside the country. We have often seen many international celebrities trying to make a mark. In this process, a few managed to impress fans.

Today, have a look at international divas who made a strong mark in the Bollywood industry.

1. Jacqueline Fernandez

Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez is known for her amazing acting skills and sizzling looks. The actress made her debut with the movie Aladdin by playing the role of Jasmine. Later, she was seen and loved in movies like Housefull 2, Brothers, and Kick.

2. Sunny Leone

Model turned actress Sunny Leone shot to fame after the reality show Bigg Boss. The diva created the right buzz in the market even before her first release Jism 2. She was loved not only for her acting skills but also for her hot and sizzling looks. Later, the actress was seen in movies like Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, Ragini MMS 2, and others.

3. Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi had made her strong mark in Bollywood industry not only with her amazing acting skills but also with her fabulous dancing skills. She made her acting debut with the movie Roar The Tiger of Sundarbans and later won the hearts of fans with her songs like Dilbar, Saki Saki, and Kamariya.

4. Elnaaz Norouzi

German beauty Elnaaz Norouzi who was seen and loved in the web series Sacred Games had managed to grab the attention with her projects. The Diva was later seen and loved in the movie Hello Charlie, which also had Aadar Jain, Jackie Shroff.

Well, these are the names of some international beauties who managed to grab the attention of fans in Bollywood. Which of these actresses is your favourite? Let us know in the comments section below.

