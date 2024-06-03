This International Women's Day get ready for a soulful melody 'Dheeme Dheme' from Kiran Rao's Laapaata Ladies! Here's a BTS glimpse!

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 03/06/2024 - 18:46
movie_image: 
Kiran Rao

MUMBAI : Jio Studios & Aamir Khan Productions 'Laapataa Ladies' has been released on the big screens and is collecting heaps of praises and amazing reviews from all across. From its interesting story to its laughter element to the amazing direction of Kiran Rao, the film is well-studded with a lot of entertaining elements. While the film celebrates the laughter with its story, it also possesses a theme of Women empowerment at the forefront and to mark the same, the makers are all set to celebrate this International Women's Day with a new heart-touching melody, 'Dheeme Dheme' all set to release on 8th March.
 
The makers of 'Laapataa Ladies' are arriving with an endearing song, 'Dheeme Dheme' as an ode to the Women on this International Women's Day. Giving a short glimpse of the song, the makers shared a BTS video of the song from the recording studio where Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao along with singer Shreya Ghoshal and music composer Ram Sampath can be seen recording the song. The makers took to their social media and shared a BTS video and jotted down the caption - 

 

 

"This women's day get ready to #DheemeDheme Rewrite the rules & Take the leap!
Song out on 8th March , Stay tuned!"

Well, the makers of Laapataa Ladies are all set to make this International Women's Day very special as they have decided to slash the ticket prices to a mere ₹100, to make the film reach the masses. Moreover, the film also received heaps of praise from the Women and Child Development Minister of MP, Nirmala Bhuria, and the volunteers of the Courtyard shelter in Bhopal at the special screening of the film.

Presented by Jio Studios, 'Laapataa Ladies' is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami, The film is now released in cinemas. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.

Kiran Rao Laapaata Ladies Aamir Khan Jyoti Deshpande Biplab Goswami Divyanidhi Sharma Sneha Desai TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 03/06/2024 - 18:46

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Throwback to the time when Jahnvi Kapoor revealed how she dealt with trolls
MUMBAI : Janhvi Kapoor has made quite a splash in Bollywood ever since she made her debut with Dhadak in 2018. The...
Sunil Grover shares a hilariously edited picture of him with Kapil Sharma and Rihanna, take a look
MUMBAI : Actor Sunil Grover has shared a picture with longtime co-star Kapil Sharma posing with pop star Rihanna....
Platform 1 is occupied as the trailer of Excel Entertainment's Madgaon Express is trending on No. 1!
MUMBAI: The trailer of Excel Entertainment's Madgaon Express has been released and is receiving tremendous love from...
Pushpa Impossible SPOILER: Rukmini spread a false narrative against Pushpa in media
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit....
Vanshaj SPOILER: Yuvika’s heartache by witnessing her mother’s condition
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Dhruv Tara SPOILER: Bijli is on a secret mission
MUMBAI: The television show Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare, is an Indian science fiction romantic drama on Sony SAB....
Recent Stories
JAHNVI KAPOOR
Throwback to the time when Jahnvi Kapoor revealed how she dealt with trolls
Latest Videos
Related Stories
JAHNVI KAPOOR
Throwback to the time when Jahnvi Kapoor revealed how she dealt with trolls
Madgaon
Platform 1 is occupied as the trailer of Excel Entertainment's Madgaon Express is trending on No. 1!
Ajay
Shaitaan: Ajay Devgn-R Madhavan starrer granted U/A Certification by CBFC, Alongside 4 recommended modifications
Aparshakti Khurana
Hilarious Banter Between Aparshakti Khurana And Rohit Sharma At An Event Goes Viral!
Farhan Akhtar
"I feel so humbled and motivated by the love you guys have shown", says debutant director Kunal Kemmu on receiving praises for Excel Entertainment's Madgaon Express
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Crew: From It’s Visual Treat To Hotness Of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon; Here Are The 5 Reasons Why We Love ‘Naina’ Song