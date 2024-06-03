This International Women's Day get ready for a soulful melody 'Dheeme Dheme' from Kiran Rao's Laapaata Ladies! Here's a BTS glimpse!

MUMBAI : Jio Studios & Aamir Khan Productions 'Laapataa Ladies' has been released on the big screens and is collecting heaps of praises and amazing reviews from all across. From its interesting story to its laughter element to the amazing direction of Kiran Rao, the film is well-studded with a lot of entertaining elements. While the film celebrates the laughter with its story, it also possesses a theme of Women empowerment at the forefront and to mark the same, the makers are all set to celebrate this International Women's Day with a new heart-touching melody, 'Dheeme Dheme' all set to release on 8th March.



The makers of 'Laapataa Ladies' are arriving with an endearing song, 'Dheeme Dheme' as an ode to the Women on this International Women's Day. Giving a short glimpse of the song, the makers shared a BTS video of the song from the recording studio where Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao along with singer Shreya Ghoshal and music composer Ram Sampath can be seen recording the song. The makers took to their social media and shared a BTS video and jotted down the caption -

"This women's day get ready to #DheemeDheme Rewrite the rules & Take the leap!

Song out on 8th March , Stay tuned!"

Well, the makers of Laapataa Ladies are all set to make this International Women's Day very special as they have decided to slash the ticket prices to a mere ₹100, to make the film reach the masses. Moreover, the film also received heaps of praise from the Women and Child Development Minister of MP, Nirmala Bhuria, and the volunteers of the Courtyard shelter in Bhopal at the special screening of the film.

Presented by Jio Studios, 'Laapataa Ladies' is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami, The film is now released in cinemas. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.