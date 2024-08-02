Intriguing! Aditya talks about his dream project The Immortal Ashwatthama, “…it was too big for the mathematics to work for Indian cinema”

Now the team of Article 370 got in a conversation with the media where they spilled some beans and gave interesting insights. During the conversation Aditya Dhar was asked about his project The Immortal Ashwatthama and its current status.
MUMBAI: Since the beginning of the year, we have been intrigued with a lot of announcements of upcoming movies and one of those movies is Article 370 starring Yami Gautam, Priyamani and Arun Govil. With so many movies with promising trailers we already knew that this year is going to be amazing but the audience after all the trailers, the audience was waiting for the trailer of Article 370 as the audience previously enjoyed URI: The Surgical Strike. The movie comes from the same makers, this time Aditya Dhar takes on the seat of producer while Aditya Suhas Jambhale is the director.

Also read - Article 370 trailer out! Get ready for yet another power packed performance from Yami Gautam

Earlier, we reported to you about the trailer which really gave goose bumps to the audience. The visual effects, the dialogues and the BGM was loved by everyone.

Now the team of Article 370 got in a conversation with the media where they spilled some beans and gave interesting insights. During the conversation Aditya Dhar was asked about his project The Immortal Ashwatthama and its current status.

To this, Aditya Dhar said, “We have put that film on backburner. The kind of vision I had for that film, it was too big for the mathematics to work for Indian cinema because the kind of VFX quality we were looking at, nobody has even strived for it yet. So either the technology has to get cheaper or may be the amount of cinema halls has to be increased so that more people can go and till then he will have to see. We have to focus on excellence and intent and if we have to achieve it then there cannot be mediocrity, I cannot be like oh I have to make this project so let’s finish it up quickly. Even if it’s 5 years of my prime time of my life, it doesn’t matter. The film has to be brilliant. I’m a patriot and as a filmmaker I truly believe that we have a responsibility of representing our country in the right way. I really want to see one of my or my colleague’s to stand in Oscar, on the stage and win it for India. It will only happen if we compete with them and to compete with them, we have to be excellent, we cannot be mediocre.”

Also read - Wow! This first poster and look of actress Yami Gautam from movie Article 370 is out

This was our conversation with Aditya Dhar.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

